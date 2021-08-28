BBQ steak with salsa verde recipe

Ingredients

For the steak

1 large steak – either a super thick ribeye, sirloin, rump (I’d recommend rump cap), bavette, or a thick fillet all work well!

Sea salt and cracked pepper

FOr the Salsa Verde

1 x can of anchovy fillets finely, chopped

1 shallot

Bulb of garlic

1 large handful of fresh flat leaf parsley, chopped

Handful of mint, chopped

Half a lemon, grilled

A big glug of sherry vinegar

A couple glugs of extra virgin olive oi

Sea salt to taste

Temperature probe - to ensure a perfectly cooked steak

Method

Set the grill up – indirect. A charcoal bed on one side and a no charcoal on the other to give you different temperature zones.

Remove the steak out the fridge for at least an hour before grilling.

Place the garlic bulb over the coals and get that thing roasting. Place the shallot just on the edge of the direct heat so it gets a nice roast and goes gooey, like the garlic. Place the sliced lemon next to the shallot.

Cook for 30-60 minutes until squishy. Let them cool down.

Create your Salsa Verde. Chop and squish your shallot, garlic and mix other Salsa Verde ingredients.

Score the steak fat with a knife and sprinkle with salt.

Place the steak on the farthest side of the grill. Away from any direct heat. Keep gently turning the steak so the whole steak gets some gentle heat. for 20-30 minutes and make sure the whole steak has had some gently heat.

Probe the middle of your steak with the temperature probe –once it reads near 40c, build your crust.

Bring the steak over to the direct side and flip and work each side of the steak, not just the two larger ones. Keep moving and building up a nice char(crust).

Probe the middle and remove to the indirect side you’ve hit 50-52C

Season with salt and pepper.