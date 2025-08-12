A Yorkshire town centre pub has reopened its doors following a six-figure refurbishment.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investment in the Beastfair Vaults, in Pontefract, sees new interiors, drinks menus, TVs for live sports, dartboards and a remodelled beer garden.

Among the new offers following the installation of a new bar is a revised menu of value-for-money beers, with pints of John Smith’s priced at only £2.60, while there is also non- and low-alcoholic drinks available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New HD television screens have been installed throughout the pub, with Sky Sports, Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime ensuring sports fans will never miss a match.

Beastfair Vaults in Pontefract

The pub will also offer a regular programme of events such as darts nights on Mondays and Tuesdays, a race day on Wednesdays, quizzes on Thursday and karaoke on Friday and Saturday nights.

“We can’t wait to welcome back both new and familiar faces to the refreshed Beastfair Vaults,” Joe Blemings, operator of the Beastfair Vaults, said.

“The refurbishment has truly transformed the pub into the best place to watch sport in the area, and with our packed events schedule and great-value drinks, there’s always a reason to visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This six-figure investment has helped us create a more inviting and enjoyable space for the whole community. I know our guests will love it — especially the new outdoor drinking area, which has quickly become my favourite feature."