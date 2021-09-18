Beetroot Tarte Tatin Recipe Picture: Jason Ingram

Serves: 4 people generously as a starter or lunch

Ingredients75g golden caster sugar

sea salt

40g butter

black pepper

splash of sherry vinegar

1 tbsp honey

6 sprigs of fresh thyme

4 cooked beetroots

250g packet puff pastry

100g soft goats’ cheese

Method

To a smallish heavy frying pan, the golden caster sugar.

Over a medium heat, stir the sugar until it dissolves, then add a big pinch of salt, the butter and a splash of sherry vinegar, and keep stirring. It’ll go foamy, keep stirring on the heat until it has gone a mahogany brown. Take great care not to burn yourself, use oven gloves and don’t let the sugar burn.

Now add a table spoon of honey and the leaves of half a dozen sprigs of thyme, take off the heat and stir in. Place a long sprig of thyme on top of the caramel for decoration.

Slice the cooked beetroot into nice fat slices and carefully (so you don’t burn your fingers) arrange the slices fanned out and working in a spiral into the centre. Use all the beetroot up, covering any thin parts with beetroot bits. Season the lot with a pinch of salt and a twist of pepper.

On a lightly floured work surface, roll out about 250g of puff pastry, (shop bought is fine) and once it’s rolled out enough to cover the beetroot, place it on top, tucking the edges down into the pan.

Put the whole lot into a pre heated oven at 180°C for about half an hour or until the pastry is golden.

Place an upturned plate over the frying pan (it should be bigger than the pan) and holding the two together, flip the lot over. Leave it 30 seconds for the caramel to mostly fall from the pan onto the plate then whip it off.

Serve by the wedge whilst still warm with a disk of goats’ cheese on top, and if you fancy a drizzle of honey.