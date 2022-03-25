The Listers Arms in Malham

The best beer gardens in Yorkshire as chosen by readers of The Yorkshire Post

Pubs and restaurants with outdoor seating can open once again in Yorkshire, so we asked you for your favourite beer gardens in the county.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Friday, 25th March 2022, 2:19 pm

Here are a list of your top beer gardens for an outdoor, socially distanced drink.

1. Tan Hill Inn

Britain's highest inn is the perfect place to stay safe and enjoy a pub garden drink. At that height, there should be plenty of wind!

2. The Bull Inn, West Tanfield

The Bull Inn, in West Tanfield, was another pub regularly touted by our readers as having a great beer garden, which sits next to the River Ure

3. Old Hall, Howarh

As you can see by this picture, there are plenty of outdoor tables and plenty of members of staff to serve you drinks. With beautiful views across West Yorkshire and in the heart of Bronte Country, it's a great place for drink on a nice day.

Photo: Old Hall Howarth

4. Victoria Hotel, Robin Hood's Bay

You can't quite see in this image, but next to this hotel is the North Sea. Its beer garden looks across the Yorkshire coast.

