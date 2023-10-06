The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) has unveiled the top 40 finalists for Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year in 34th edition of National Fish and Chip Awards - and four are based in Yorkshire.

This year’s nomination process saw fish and chip businesses from across the country entering the awards, with the sole purpose of claiming the top spot of Britain’s best.

The judging panel, made up of the industry’s fish experts, put hopeful entrants through an extensive judging process, testing them against industry best practice on environmental issues, product knowledge and their responsibilities as an employer, and more.

While further judging rounds will be taking place to see which businesses proceed to the next stages, the finalists for the Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year have now been narrowed down to 40.

However, within Yorkshire, four businesses have made the shortlist, one of which is a hidden gem based on the Yorkshire coast.

President of the NFFF and organiser of the awards, Andrew Crook, said: “The calibre of entries for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 have been nothing short of fantastic and we are proud of all the eateries that clearly put in huge amounts of effort to be considered for the accolade.

“Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year is a notoriously difficult category to stand out in, but the panel of experts had many tough decisions to make. However, we’ve selected an exceptional shortlist that showcases the unwavering passion, dedication and excitement that the fish and chip industry brings to British culture.”

The National Fish and Chip Awards is in its 36th year and acknowledges and champions businesses and individuals throughout the UK who make outstanding contributions to food service to make sure the nation enjoys its fish and chips, receives great customer service and professionals in the industry have access to opportunities to further their growth.

The category winner will be announced at the awards ceremony on February 28, 2024 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.

The Yorkshire businesses that were nominated for Takeaway of the Year are: Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough in Bridlington, The Fish Bank in Sherburn-in-Elmet, Auckley Friery in Doncaster and Mister C’s in Selby.

The Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough has a rating of 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor with 99 reviews.

The Fish Bank has a rating of 3.5 stars on TripAdvisor with 85 reviews.

Auckley Friery has a rating of 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor with 14 reviews.