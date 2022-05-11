Finding that pub or restaurant that cooks up a roast just like you like it can take some time but when you find a good one you keep going back.

We asked The Yorkshire Post readers on Facebook where they like to go for a Sunday dinner.

Although many said they wouldn't go anywhere else but a family member's house - many others offered up some great suggestions.

The best places to get Sunday dinner in Yorkshire according to the local people who live there. Photo: Adobe Stock.

Here are the best places to get a Sunday dinner across Yorkshire, according to the people people who live here.

Jacquie Padgett nominated The Hare & Hounds in Rothwell, Leeds.

She said: "Had an amazing Sunday dinner at The Hare & Hounds in Rothwell, Leeds today. Home made Yorkshire and super tasty gravy. Worth a visit!"

Karen Elizabeth Mattison Clifton nominated The Wensleydale Heifer in Main Street, West Witton, Leyburn.

Val Halton heartily agreed with her and said: "The only place that serves a great Sunday Lunch is The Wensleydale Heifer at West Witton #Yougetwhatyoupayfor."

She said: "Wensleydale Heifer by far. It is amazing".

Anthony Tant Beck suggested The Crown, Hutton le Hole in York.

He said: "Was an excellent one at The Crown. Hutton Le Hole."

Graham Harrison recommended the Shepherds Rest Inn in Lumbutts Road, Todmorden.

Catherine Smith said her favourite Whitakers in Kirkgate, Otley.

Julie Ambrose said she had a fantastic roast at the The Calverley Arms, in Pudsey.

Derek Burton recommended The Fox Inn in Thorpe Willoughby, Selby.

Bernard Hudson said the Escape Restaurant & Bar in Horsforth, Leeds, is "amazing".

Sharon Brogden recommended the carvery at Wrygarth Inn in in Great Hatfield, Hornsea.

Katy Harrison loved the The Sun Inn in Brame Lane, Harrogate.

Pamela Arkless suggested people try out The Malt House, in Rishworth, Sowerby Bridge.

Richard Hurst recommended Cromwell’s in Church Sreet, Conisbrough, Doncaster. Richard said it is "bang on".