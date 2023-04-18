All Sections
Best pubs in Yorkshire with beer gardens where you can enjoy a cold drink on a sunny day including the Yorkshire Rose pub, Skipton and the Old White Swan, York

With the weather picking up and the sun shining, people will be looking forward to enjoying a cold drink outside at one of these Yorkshire pubs with the best beer gardens.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 18th Apr 2023, 17:42 BST

The best part of hot spring and summer months is the idea of escaping for an hour or two with your friends and family somewhere where you can sit outside and grab a bite to eat and a cold drink.

There are plenty of popular pubs in Yorkshire to choose from to take advantage of the sunny weather we are experiencing lately.

We have compiled a list of the best pubs with beer gardens according to Google.

The pub has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 2,250 reviews.

1. The Old White Swan, York

The pub has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 2,250 reviews. Photo: Google

This pub has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 567 reviews.

2. The Bull Inn, Ripon

This pub has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 567 reviews. Photo: Google

Mother Shipton’s Inn has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,114 reviews.

3. Mother Shipton's Inn, Knaresborough

Mother Shipton’s Inn has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,114 reviews. Photo: Google

This pub has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 477 reviews.

4. The Half Moon Free House, Knaresborough

This pub has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 477 reviews. Photo: Google

