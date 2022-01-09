Whether you have been vegan all your life or you’ve made this lifestyle change recently, there are plenty of popular restaurants and cafes that serve good vegan food.
The North Yorkshire vegan restaurants and cafes below have been rated out of five stars on TripAdvisor.
The Sprouted Kitchen at The Bridge, Bedale
This restaurant has a rating of five stars with 79 reviews.
The address is: The Bridge Gallery, The Bridge, Aiskew Bank, Bedale, DL8 1AN.
Opening hours are:
Monday and Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday to Friday: 10am to 3pm
Saturdays: 10am to 3.30pm
Sundays: 10am to 2pm
Turtle Bay, Middlesbrough
Turtle Bay has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,546 reviews.
The address is: 32 Corporation Road, Middlesbrough, TS1 2RX.
The opening hours are:
Monday to Wednesday: 10am to 11pm
Thursdays: 10am to 12am
Friday and Saturday: 10am to 1.30pm
Sundays: 10am to 11pm
The Retreat Tearoom & Bistro, Skipton
This cafe has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 513 reviews.
The address is: The Retreat, Main Street, Grassington, Skipton, BD23 5AA.
The opening hours are:
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 3.30pm
Saranda, Harrogate
It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 525 reviews.
The address is: 7 Station Bridge, Harrogate, HG1 1SS.
Opening hours are:
Monday to Friday: 5pm to 10pm
Saturdays: 12pm to 10pm
Sundays: 12pm to 9pm
Wilfred’s Cafe, Ripon
This cafe has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 185 reviews.
The address is: 29 Kirkgate, Ripon, HG4 1PB.
Regular opening hours are:
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: 9am to 4pm
Wednesdays: Closed
The Orchid Vegan Restaurant, York
It has a rating of five stars with 120 reviews.
The address is: 16 George Hudson Street, York, YO1 6LP.
Opening hours are:
Mondays. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays: 6am to 9.30pm
Tuesdays: Closed
Saturdays: 6am to 10pm
Konak Meze, Harrogate
This restaurant has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,784 reviews.
The address is: 11-13 Mount Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1BX.
Opening hours are:
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Saturday: 12pm to 9.30pm
Sundays: 12pm to 9pm