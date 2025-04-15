Bettys: Famous Yorkshire institution to launch evening dining from next month

There are few activities more quintessentially “Yorkshire” than an afternoon tea at Bettys.

But visitors to the famous tea rooms in York and Harrogate are now able to enjoy its treat after-hours, as it launches a new evening dining service.

The cafes will open until 9pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from May 2.

It is the first time evening dining has been available since the pandemic.

Bettys in Harrogate

Nicky Sellars, Bettys director of branch operations, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming customers for evening dinning.

“The unmistakable surroundings of our Harrogate and Yorkshire establishments, each in the heart of their respective locations, and the exceptional customer service that people know from Bettys make this a perfect opportunity for time with friends, a pre-theatre meal or simply a relaxed and elegant start to your night on the town.

“We really hope people will enjoy it.”