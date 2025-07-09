A world-famous tearoom is planning new measures to stop noisy equipment from disturbing its neighbours.

Betty’s Tea Room on The Grove in Ilkley recently installed new plant equipment to the rear of its town centre cafe.

But while being more environmentally friendly, the tearoom says this new equipment has led to noise complaints from neighbours.

Now the company that runs the tearoom, Bettys and Taylors Group, has applied for planning permission to increase the size of a wall close to the plant equipment.

Bettys Tea Room in Ilkley

The business hopes this will help prevent noise from spreading to neighbouring properties. The application follows a noise impact assessment carried out by the company.

The planning application says: “To improve the operation, sustainability efforts and safety of the cafe, the plant area recently underwent a modernisation, which saw the replacement of dated equipment to a more efficient system.

“These changes were carried out in line with the approved documentation, however due to recent noise complaints, Bettys and Taylors Group are looking to propose additional methods of acoustic attenuation to protect its neighbours.

“This design intervention balances the functional need for acoustic control with respect for the building’s historic character, ensuring compliance with relevant planning and conservation guidelines. This proposal supports both heritage and community well-being.”