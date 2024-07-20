A 'next-generation gaming venue' is set to open inside a former tapas restaurant later this year.

Black Cat Club will open inside the former El Gato Negro restaurant in Leeds city centre, which closed down earlier this year.

The bar will have an interactive shuffleboard and darts boards, as well as nine screens to watch sport, including a huge 98-inch screen.

The owner of the former restaurant, MHDL, is also the owner of Black Cat Club in Manchester, and is now planning to bring the concept across the Pennines to Park Row in the city centre.

One of the dartboards inside the new The Black Cat Club bar in Leeds city centre

It is set to open on September 13, following the successful launch of Black Cat Club Manchester in March of this year.

As well as a Monday night quiz, there will also be live music on Thursdays and Fridays and DJs on Saturdays and Sundays.

Simon Shaw from Mills Hill Development Limited said: “We are excited to reveal the second site of Black Cat Club in Leeds on Park Row. Thanks to the incredible success of our first Black Cat Club concept site which opened this March in Manchester, we’re ready to go again and bring this high energy and premium concept to Leeds.”