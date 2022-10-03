Black Market, Chapel Allerton: Small plates restaurant in trendy Leeds suburb closes after four years of trading

Customers who had made future bookings at the restaurant have received emails informing them that their reservations have been cancelled, with no explanation given.

The premises’ alcohol licence has transferred to Indian street food chain The Cat’s Pyjamas, who have confirmed that they are opening a restaurant and takeaway in the unit.

Black Market opened in the former Buca di Pizza unit in Grade II-listed Stratford House on Stainbeck Lane in 2018, and was run by chef Jon Mitchell and his partner Justina Marciulaityte. It specialised in small plates and seasonal ingredients.

Black Market, Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton

The Cat’s Pyjamas, which already has a site in Headingley, said on Facebook: “We are open six days a week (closed Mondays). We offer a dine in, takeaway and delivery service. We also have a great event space and outdoor area with covered seating. Outside catering is also available."