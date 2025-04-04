The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a handsome, historic market town with more independent shops than chains and good cafes, but there are aspects of it that I keep discovering.

Despite time spent in the town down the years, it’s only recently I found the stunning medieval wall frescoes in St Peter & St Paul’s Church.

I urge you to take a look next time you’re there - they’re one of the most complete set of paintings in Britain, created in the 1450s.

The Black Swan Inn in Pickering

They’re absolutely astounding – my jaw literally dropped when I saw them. Cancel your trip to Florence – it’s all here, on your doorstep.

After a pleasant dinner at the White Swan we wandered round town soaking in the racket from the lively bar next door and found peace in the Grade ll listed Black Swan just across the way.

It’s got an interesting past - it opened for business in 1740 primarily as a coaching inn, and horses and carriages could be rented by the day with stabling for passing trade.

Notable guests included Charles Dickens and Rex Whistler, whose paintings can still be seen on the plaster work of some of the rooms.

Many significant events took place in the building; the current dining room once hosted Pickering Court House – today it’s a pleasant dining room with dressed stone walls and a big wood burning stove.

The beamed main bar is large, but cosy too, with corners to get lost in.

There’s a terrific line up of cask ales: Half Moon Old Forge Bitter and Dark Masquerade Mild, Coal Porter Porter and Pathfinder IPA from their own brewery, Breworks, Tim Taylor Landlord (absolutely on song) and North Riding Citra Pale. The wine offer is decent too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food-wise, expect good pub grub which includes steak & ale pie, pan fried sea bass, homemade burgers and fish & chips of course.

There’s live music at weekends, nine rather glamorous bedrooms and children and dogs are welcome.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 5/5

Prices 5/5

The Black Swan, Birdgate, Pickering, North Yorkshire, YO18 7AL