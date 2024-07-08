BOSH! cooks share Pulled aubergine tacos and vegan “Chicken” parmigiana recipe

The iconic chicken parm originated in the northeast United States from Italian immigrants and became a popular staple in restaurants serving Italian-American cuisine by the 1950s.

BOSH!’s plant-based version subs in oyster mushrooms for the chicken, smothers them in a rich tomato sauce with a touch of harissa, and bakes them with plant-based mozzarella until it’s gooey and golden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serves 4. Ingredients. For the ‘chicken’: 4 large oyster mushrooms; 200ml plant-based yoghurt; 80g panko breadcrumbs; 50g grated plant-based ‘Parmesan’; 200ml vegetable oil; Salt and pepper. For the sauce: 1 onion; 2 cloves garlic; 2 x 400g cans of chopped tomatoes; 2tbsp harissa paste; 1tsp soft brown sugar; Olive oil; Salt. For the topping: 4 thick slices plant-based mozzarella. To serve: Handful of fresh basil; Salt and pepper to taste

BOSH!’s pulled aubergine tacos.

Make the sauce: Peel and dice the onions and garlic. Place a large ovenproof saucepan over medium heat and add oil. Once warm, add the diced onion, garlic, and a pinch of salt. Mix well and cook for five to 10 minutes until soft. Add the chopped tomatoes, harissa paste, and brown sugar. Mix well, reduce the temperature, and leave to simmer while you make the ‘chicken’.

Make the batter: In a mixing bowl, add the plant-based yoghurt and give it a little stir to loosen it up. In a separate bowl, mix together the panko breadcrumbs, ‘Parmesan’, and a pinch of salt and pepper.

Batter the mushroom pieces: Place each oyster mushroom in the bowl of yoghurt and mix well until well coated. Remove from the bowl and place into the breadcrumbs bowl. Mix well until completely coated in breadcrumbs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fry the mushrooms. Place a deep saucepan over medium heat and add all of the vegetable oil. Once the oil is hot enough to fry, add the battered mushrooms. Cook, constantly turning, until all sides are golden brown and delicious (alternatively, you can air fry your mushrooms if you prefer. Cooking time depends on the air fryer). Once cooked, remove from the oil/air fryer and place onto a baking tray lined with paper towel.

BOSH!’s ‘chicken’ parmigiana.

Turn the oven to the grill setting. Place the cooked mushrooms on top of the sauce. Top each with a slice of plant-based mozzarella and sprinkle with pepper. Cook in the oven for five to 10 minutes, or until the cheese melts.

Slice the basil leaves. Once the mushrooms are cooked, remove from the oven and scatter with chopped basil and pepper. Serve immediately.

Pulled aubergine tacos

Mushroom and aubergine are both really versatile vegetables with so much meaty potential if prepared right. Henry Firth and Ian Theasby of BOSH! have combined the two to make a succulent and delicious taco filling that kids will love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serves 4 – Ingredients. For the filling: 4 aubergines; 2tsp smoked paprika; 3tbsp harissa paste; 1tbsp brown rice miso paste; 300g king oyster mushrooms; 1 x 400g can of chopped tomatoes; 2 garlic cloves; 1 vegetable stock pot; Salt & pepper to taste; 1 onion; Olive oil. For the tacos: 8 mini tortilla wraps. For the tomato salsa: A bunch of coriander; 5 medium tomatoes; ½ red onion; 1 garlic clove; 1 lime. To serve: 100g grated plant-based cheese; 1 handful of chopped coriander; 1 lime

Preheat your oven to 200°C.

Make the filling: Slice the aubergines in half lengthways and place onto a large baking tray. Drizzle with olive oil and a good pinch of salt before roasting for 30 minutes until soft.

Pull the mushrooms apart with your hands and place onto a separate baking tray, sprinkle with the paprika and drizzle with olive oil and salt. Mix well and cook for 30 minutes until soft.

While the mushrooms and aubergines are cooking, make the sauce: Peel and dice the onions and garlic. Place a large heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat and add a drizzle of olive oil. Once warm, add the diced onion, garlic, and a pinch of salt. Mix well and cook for five to 10 minutes, or until the onions turn soft. Add the chopped tomatoes, harissa paste, miso paste, stock pot, and 250 millilitres boiling water. Bring to the boil before reducing the temperature and leaving to simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make the tomato salsa: Slice the tomatoes and coriander into small pieces. Peel and very finely dice the onion and garlic. Place the tomato, onion, garlic, the juice of one lime, coriander, and a good pinch of salt in a bowl. Mix well, taste, and season.

Finish the filling: Once the aubergines are cooked, remove them from the oven and pull the flesh apart using a fork. Add the pulled flesh to the sauce, along with the cooked mushrooms. Mix well so everything is combined.

Cook the tortillas according to instructions on the packet.

Serve the tacos on a serving plate, with the filling in a large bowl, tomato salsa, plant-based cheese, and some extra lime wedges to squeeze over the top.

Grate Bolognese

No knives are needed for this delicious bolognese recipe, all you need is a grater! According to BOSH! chefs, Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, this recipe is seriously tasty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serves 4 – Ingredients. For the sauce: 2tbsp olive oil; 2tbsp plant-based tomato pesto; 1tbsp Nooch (nutritional yeast); 1tsp Henderson’s Relish; 2tsp gravy browning; 100g smoked tofu; 200g chestnut mushrooms; 1 garlic clove; 400g Polpa tomatoes; 2 medium tomatoes. For the bolognese: 250g rigatoni pasta; Sugar to taste; 1tbsp olive oil (to serve); 1tbsp Nooch (nutritional yeast); Basil leaves (to serve)

Coarsely grate the tofu and mushrooms, transfer to a bowl and rinse the grater. Coarsely grate the tomatoes. Finely grate the garlic clove.

Prepare the sauce: Warm the olive oil over medium-high heat in a high-sided frying pan. Add the grated tofu and mushrooms to the pan and stir for five to six minutes. Add the grated garlic and stir for one minute. Add the grated tomatoes and stir for two minutes. Add the tomato pesto and nutritional yeast and stir for one minute. Add the Polpa tomatoes, stir to combine, reduce the heat, and simmer for three to four minutes. Add the Henderson’s Relish and gravy browning, stir to combine, taste, and season with salt, pepper, and sugar.

Reduce the heat to a very low simmer and leave the pan to one side to let the flavours develop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cook the pasta in a large saucepan of boiling salted water according to the package instructions (approx. 10-13 minutes).