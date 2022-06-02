Botham's of Whitby was established in 1865 by Elizabeth Botham who created the Whitby Lemon Buns which are now almost as famous as fish and chips are to the fishing port of Whitby.

Elizabeth Botham baked the Whitby Lemon Buns alongside other cakes and bread which she sold at the local market, before acquiring the Skinner Street premises where the bakery has remained until now.

“To our family bakers, this building holds a familiarity normally characteristic of a home and, as such, this building is full of memories,” said Botham’s.

Botham's of Whitby: Whitby Lemon Bun Bakery to move

This historic building is full of sights, sounds and aromas which change depending on the day, time and season in which you enter, according to Botham’s.

By the end of 2022, all production will move up to the newly-built bakery on Enterprise Way business park and Skinner Street bakery will turn off the ovens for the final time.

Jonathan Botham said that: “This move is purely of necessity. Our popular Skinner Street shop and tea rooms will remain in-situ, the only change for them will be a daily delivery of fresh bakery produce by our vans in the same way that we currently supply our other four shops & tea rooms.”

The Botham family have reassured people that the original premises, namely Skinner Street shop and tea room, will remain in place.

The building itself was recognised by Whitby Civic Society in 2013 with a blue plaque.

On the build, Jonathan added: “It enables us to radically change production, advance with technology and replace vital machinery without the ‘how-on-earth-do-we-get-that-up-the-stairs?’ moments.”

He said the move will also see a reduction in large vehicle deliveries to Skinner Street which is narrow and one-way.

He said the new bakery also helps them to improve efficiency; saving both time and energy, and grow the business, helping them “to keep baking into the future.”

Jonathan added the move has been in the pipeline with the family for a number of years, and the family would like to stress it is essential.

Director Lois Borrett, the great-great granddaughter of Elizabeth Botham, said the move is not about growing the business but to continue to support as many families as possible by their family business.

She said: “Our shops and tea rooms are enjoyed by families near and far; our mail order hampers are delivered to friends and families nationwide and the pandemic reminded us about how important these deliveries can be with so many of our care packages being sent; we supply lots of other local, family-run businesses and outsource work locally where possible; we employ local people and, as such, we often have times when we have several generations of one local family working for us at one time."

What is a Botham Lemon Bun? How do you eat them? Botham’s of Whitby reveals all

How to eat a Botham lemon bun is often debated by those visiting Whitby but now the family of bakers who make them have revealed what the correct way of eating this local delicacy really is.

“It’s like an iced finger but a bun with raisins in the middle,” says one tourist, while another says “it’s like a tea cake with icing on the top”. Even what a Botham Bun is is hotly contested among fans.

But people will certainly know if you’re a cod head (local) or not by how you eat a Botham lemon bun.

What is a Botham Lemon Bun?

While the bakery is moving, apparently the recipe and the traditional method of how to eat a Botham Lemon Bun will always stay the same.

Botham’s of Whitby said it’s a lightly fruited teacake generously topped with a zesty lemon icing.

“There is a long-standing debate about how to eat a Whitby Lemon Bun, which has even seen celebrity chef James Martin airing his strong views on TV,” said Botham’s.

James Martin said that people will know you’re a tourist if you get it wrong.

How do you eat a Botham Lemon bun?

How to eat a Botham Lemon Bun is highly debated in Whitby and among the family of bakers themselves.

“We definitely champion tearing the bun in half, lightly buttering before turning the icing inside - to be enjoyed as a lemon bun sandwich,” said Botham’s.

Botham’s confirmed that the traditional method to split the bun in half but said that buttering at this stage is optional and is “also highly debated.”

Then the person devouring said bun, should turn the lemon topping inside and eat it like a sandwich.