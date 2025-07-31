Bradford, it’s taco time! Mexi Bean Express lands at Darley Street Market

Brace yourselves, Bradford – Mexi Bean Express has landed. The unapologetically bold, halal Mexican food brand opened at Darley Street Market on 12th July, and it’s already turning heads (and tempting taste buds) with its fresh, halal street food served with serious swagger.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for turning up the heat across Huddersfield, Halifax, Brighouse and Sowerby Bridge, Mexi Bean Express has built an impressive following since launching in 2021. With its unmistakable candy skull motifs and slick interiors, each Mexi Bean Express is packed with personality. Now, the spicy-by-name, spicier-by-nature brand is bringing the flavour to Bradford – and let’s be honest, it was long overdue.

The brain behind the brand is Yorkshire-born entrepreneur, Danielle Best. A woman on a mission to shake up the food scene with Mexican done right. What began in 2020 as a humble sit-down restaurant has since evolved into a fast-growing name built on flavour, energy and no-nonsense good vibes. “I’ve had my eye on Bradford for a while,” says Danielle. “This city’s food scene doesn’t mess around when it comes to flavour, and neither do we.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening weekend saw queues of customers eager to get a taste of the menu – bursting with finger-licking burritos, tacos and nachos made to order and loaded your way. Whether you’re flying solo on your lunch break, feeding the family or fuelling up with friends, Mexi Bean Express has your back. And with delivery available across the region, there’s something for everyone.

More from the Mexi Bean Express menu

“This is everything you’d hope for from Mexican food,” Danielle adds. “It’s generous, satisfying, made from proper ingredients and packed with flavour. We’re proud to serve everything fresh, every single day.”

A little bit saucy? That’s just how we like it at Mexi Bean Express. And Yorkshire’s been loving it. The brand has built a loyal following – think culinary cartel - with customers returning time and again for a taste of something that really gets the juices flowing!

Now open at Darley Street Market, Mexi Bean Express is officially Bradford’s newest must-try eatery. So, if you haven’t been yet… well, what are you waiting for?