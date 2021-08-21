Breakfast burger recipe:

Breakfast Burger

Ingredients

4 x burgers (patties)

20g unsalted butter split into 2 x 10g pieces

4 x tblsp light oil, duck or goose fat

4 Free Range large eggs

4 x Brioche buns

4 x 5mm thick slices of beef tomato seasoned with salt and pepper

Little olive oil

8 slices of pancetta

1 ripe avocado, peeled and stone removed, smashed with a squeeze of lemon juice

1 head Bibb lettuce split into leaves (washed)

Tomato ketchup

Method

Heat a heavy based non-stick frying pan over medium-heat. Split and toast the brioche buns until nice and golden, about 1 to 2 minutes, being careful, as they will burn quickly. Remove and keep warm.

Sear the tomatoes in the same pan over a very high heat for 1-2 minutes until just starting to burn, remove and keep warm.

For the pancetta, place the slices flat into the same frying pan and cook over medium heat 2-3 minutes each side until golden and crisp.

For the patties place a thumbprint in the centre of each patty to help the cook evenly. Season both sides of each patty with sea salt and cracked black pepper & gently rub a little oil or fat onto both sides.

Bring the frying pan to full heat then fry the patties, 4 minutes per side, for medium-cooked burgers (cook longer if you prefer your burgers well done). In the last minute of cooking add the butter and baste over the burgers, this will make them extra rich & juicy.

Gently fry the eggs in equal amounts of vegetable oil and butter over a gentle heat until the white is set, season with a few sea salt flakes then build your burgers.

Build your burgers

Spoon the smashed avocado onto the base of the toasted brioche

Next add a few lettuce leaves

Place the Pattie on the lettuce

Top with the tomato

Place the pancetta on top

Drizzle a little ketchup onto the pancetta

Carefully sit the egg on top

Top with the toasted brioche lid

Enjoy