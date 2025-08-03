Brownie Pointss, Bradford: Popular Yorkshire takeaway dessert business which goes viral on TikTok wants to open until 3am
Brownie Pointss on Mount Street specialises in food like ice creams, luxury brownies, and ice teas.
Despite the business’ unassuming location in a mainly industrial area of the city, Brownie Pointss has proved hugely popular, and videos of the desserts on offer have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media like Tik Tok.
Now the business has applied to Bradford Council for a licence to serve late night refreshments until 3am.
The business’ current opening hours are listed online as 11am to midnight on Sunday to Thursday and 11am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.
A decision on the licence will be made later this summer.
