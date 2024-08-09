It was a romance that had been blossoming for years - beer and curry. The perfect match in terms of characteristics but rarely was there that mutual passion to really kick things off.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There had been an initial dilemma for the pairing. You couldn’t find good beer in restaurants and you couldn’t find good curry in bars despite “beer and curry” being the nation’s favourite pairing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Bradford lad Mayur Patel and his passion for Gujarati food met Marko Husak who had been running a bar began chatting, they shared their issue of not finding somewhere that served good beer and good curry.

Together they formed Bundobust to showcase quality Indian street food and craft beer.

Sanja, Bundobust Brewery’s newest tank release, is a dark golden lager - a rich, malty flavour and floral hops, brewed especially to couple with Indo-Mexican dishes.

Bundobust serves fully vegetarian Gujarati cuisine, similar to the renowned Prashad restaurant which is run by Mayur’s parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair started out as a street food and beer pop up before setting up their first brick and mortar premise on Mill Hill in Leeds City Centre in 2014.

Over the years they have become known for their okra fries, bhaji butties and bundo chaat. Not to mention their GSOH (good sense of humour).

The casual dining experience serves up everything from classics such as tarka dhal and rice to themed specials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Bradford lad Mayur Patel and his passion for Gujarati food met Marko Husak who had been running a bar began chatting, they shared their issue of not finding somewhere that served good beer and good curry.

Bundobust has since opened up in Manchester, Liverpool and they even brew their own craft beer.

When one of the country’s harshest food critic’s raves about your food and drink you know you’re doing something right.

Jay Rayner said: “It is clearly underpinned by a defining idea, which is: Indian street food and craft beers. But, by God, it works. It gives concepts a good name.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concept is not only the “coming together” of beer, curry and people but its fusing together indian street food with a range of flavours.

Bundobust

Bundobust designed an Indo-Chinese menu and now will fuse Indian and Mexican cuisine.

Mayur said: “The flavours in Mexican food have always stood out as something that would align so well with our menu, giving us loads of ideas on how to elevate and innovate our dishes with a Mexican twist and vice versa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s something about it that just shouts summertime, and we couldn’t wait to give traditional dishes like tamales a Bundo spin.

“With both countries being known for their iconic street food culture, we’ve paired our Indo-Mexican food specials with our biggest summer drinks offering yet.

Victoria Reddington capturing content

“We brewed a new beer at the brewery for the occasion, and you’ll find a wider range of classic cocktails, chasers and plenty of alcohol-free options.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu will be mixing the classic bundo chaat with the crunchy corn chaat, smokey chipotle poha and and the team’s favourite; dhokla tamales - an iconic mexican dish made with fermented lentil-flour dough stuffed with okra and potato, traditionally steamed and serving inside a corn husk, served up with a zingy guajillo salsa.

The achari Tofoo tacos are built up of garlic kulcha tortillas filled with achari-spiced tofu from Yorkshire’s ‘The Tofoo Co’, topped with refried rajma, and fresh Desi pico de gallo. Not forgetting Bundo’s ‘naanchos’ - mixing, you guessed it, nachos and naan for the ultimate beer snack.

Their list of drinks specials pays homage to Mexican drinking culture, with a brand new golden lager, plus an agave-heavy menu of limited-edition tequila and mezcal cocktails, all-new chasers, and mocktails for the summertime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even switching up their classic mango flavours to try an avocado lassi - sweet and creamy with lime and green cardamom.