In its 51st edition, the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide features various Yorkshire pubs in Leeds and York.

The Good Beer Guide surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the country and raises the profile of the cultural tradition of pubs in the UK as well as the importance of protecting the heritage, charm and welcoming nature of pubs and clubs.

The guide is published annually by CAMRA and covers 396 of the very best pubs across Yorkshire, while keeping score of brewery numbers and this year it notes a net loss of 13 breweries in the region.

The guide contains 910 newly featured pubs across the country which is very encouraging for the pub trade, an industry that has seen struggles to keep up in recent years following the pandemic and rising fuel prices.

CAMRA chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.

Below are all the pubs in Leeds and York featured in the guidebook, which you can purchase by visiting the CAMRA Books website.

Yorkshire pubs in Leeds and York featured in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2024

Leeds

Cardigan Arms

Address: 364 Kirkstall Road, Burley, Leeds LS4 2HQ.

Dave’s Pies & Ale

Address: 350 Kirkstall Road, Burley, Leeds LS4 2HQ.

Friends of Ham

Address: 4-8 New Station Street, Leeds LS1 5DL.

Kirkstall Brewery Tap & Kitchen

Address: 100 Kirkstall Road, Leeds LS3 1HJ.

Bankers Cat

Address: 29 Boar Lane, Leeds LS1 5DA.

Duck & Drake

Address: 43 Kirkgate, Leeds LS2 7DR.

Scarbrough Hotel

Address: Bishopgate Street, Leeds LS1 5DY.

Head of Steam

Address: 12 Mill Hill, Leeds LS1 5DQ.

The Hop

Address: Arches X & Y Granary Wharf Dark, Neville Street, Leeds LS1 4BR.

Lamb & Flag

Address: 1 Church Row, Leeds LS2 7HD.

Three’s a Crowd

Address: 76-78 North Street, Leeds LS2 7PN.

Town Hall Tavern

Address: 17 Westgate, Leeds LS1 2RA.

Whitelock’s Ale House

Address: Turk's Head Yard, Leeds LS1 6HB.

North Bar

Address: 24 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU.

Tapped Leeds

Address: 51 Boar Lane, Leeds LS1 5EL.

Templar

Address: Templar Street, Leeds LS2 7NU.

Arcadia Ale House

Address: Headingley Central, Otley Road, Headingley, Leeds LS6 2UE.

West End House

Address: 26 Abbey Road, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5 3HS.

The Abbey Inn

Address: 99 Pollard Lane, Bramley, Leeds LS13 1EQ.

Grove Inn

Address: Back Row, Holbeck, Leeds LS11 5PL.

York

The Fox

Address: 168 Holgate Road, Holgate, York YO24 4DQ.

The Phoenix Inn

Address: 75 George Street, York YO1 9PT.

Golden Ball

Address: 2 Cromwell Road, Bishophill Senior, York YO1 6DU.

The Maltings

Address: Tanner's Moat, York YO1 6HU.

Market Cat

Address: 6 Jubbergate, York YO1 8RT.

Minster Inn

Address: 24 Marygate, York YO30 7BH.

Rook & Gaskill

Address: 12 Lawrence Street, York YO10 3WP.

Waggon & Horses

Address: 19 Lawrence Street, York YO10 3BP.

York Tap

Address: Station Road, York YO24 1AB.

Slip Inn

Address: 20 Clementhorpe, York YO23 1AN.

The Swan

Address: 16 Bishopgate Street, York YO23 1JH.

Volunteer Arms