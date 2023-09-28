CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2024: Yorkshire pubs in Leeds and York featured in the latest guide to the best pubs in the UK including Whitelock’s Ale House and The Maltings
The Good Beer Guide surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the country and raises the profile of the cultural tradition of pubs in the UK as well as the importance of protecting the heritage, charm and welcoming nature of pubs and clubs.
The guide is published annually by CAMRA and covers 396 of the very best pubs across Yorkshire, while keeping score of brewery numbers and this year it notes a net loss of 13 breweries in the region.
The guide contains 910 newly featured pubs across the country which is very encouraging for the pub trade, an industry that has seen struggles to keep up in recent years following the pandemic and rising fuel prices.
CAMRA chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.
Below are all the pubs in Leeds and York featured in the guidebook, which you can purchase by visiting the CAMRA Books website.
Yorkshire pubs in Leeds and York featured in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2024
Leeds
Cardigan Arms
Address: 364 Kirkstall Road, Burley, Leeds LS4 2HQ.
Dave’s Pies & Ale
Address: 350 Kirkstall Road, Burley, Leeds LS4 2HQ.
Friends of Ham
Address: 4-8 New Station Street, Leeds LS1 5DL.
Kirkstall Brewery Tap & Kitchen
Address: 100 Kirkstall Road, Leeds LS3 1HJ.
Bankers Cat
Address: 29 Boar Lane, Leeds LS1 5DA.
Duck & Drake
Address: 43 Kirkgate, Leeds LS2 7DR.
Scarbrough Hotel
Address: Bishopgate Street, Leeds LS1 5DY.
Head of Steam
Address: 12 Mill Hill, Leeds LS1 5DQ.
The Hop
Address: Arches X & Y Granary Wharf Dark, Neville Street, Leeds LS1 4BR.
Lamb & Flag
Address: 1 Church Row, Leeds LS2 7HD.
Three’s a Crowd
Address: 76-78 North Street, Leeds LS2 7PN.
Town Hall Tavern
Address: 17 Westgate, Leeds LS1 2RA.
Whitelock’s Ale House
Address: Turk's Head Yard, Leeds LS1 6HB.
North Bar
Address: 24 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU.
Tapped Leeds
Address: 51 Boar Lane, Leeds LS1 5EL.
Templar
Address: Templar Street, Leeds LS2 7NU.
Arcadia Ale House
Address: Headingley Central, Otley Road, Headingley, Leeds LS6 2UE.
West End House
Address: 26 Abbey Road, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5 3HS.
The Abbey Inn
Address: 99 Pollard Lane, Bramley, Leeds LS13 1EQ.
Grove Inn
Address: Back Row, Holbeck, Leeds LS11 5PL.
York
The Fox
Address: 168 Holgate Road, Holgate, York YO24 4DQ.
The Phoenix Inn
Address: 75 George Street, York YO1 9PT.
Golden Ball
Address: 2 Cromwell Road, Bishophill Senior, York YO1 6DU.
The Maltings
Address: Tanner's Moat, York YO1 6HU.
Market Cat
Address: 6 Jubbergate, York YO1 8RT.
Minster Inn
Address: 24 Marygate, York YO30 7BH.
Rook & Gaskill
Address: 12 Lawrence Street, York YO10 3WP.
Waggon & Horses
Address: 19 Lawrence Street, York YO10 3BP.
York Tap
Address: Station Road, York YO24 1AB.
Slip Inn
Address: 20 Clementhorpe, York YO23 1AN.
The Swan
Address: 16 Bishopgate Street, York YO23 1JH.
Volunteer Arms
Address: 5 Watson Street, Holgate, York YO24 4BH.