Counter space is consumed by machines. Beside the shiny silver appliances see-through jars of coffee beans are stored ready to be re-awakened from their patiently roasted state and transformed into a beautiful brew.

Placed before me, and topped with an artistic Rosetta pattern, created using a precise blend of espresso coffee topped with a thin layer of foamed milk, is the most perfect latte I have tasted – and I mean it.

There is a hint of liquorice notes coming through on the palette. I savour every drop in between chatting with Nino Di Rienzo, the master behind the method – but he won’t take all the credit.

Casa Coffee Roasters (formerly Casa Espresso) is a family-run roastery based in Shipley, and they're celebrating 25 years of great coffee, local roots, and a refresh to mark the milestone. Pictured from the left are Aidan Varney, Jonnie Drake, Nino di Rienzo, David Broadbent Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

As Nino is keen to point out from the moment of our meeting, the magic that happens in the industrial unit Casa Coffee Roasters occupies in Shipley is very much centred around his team.

“The team is the magic – without the team it couldn’t work.”

Testimony to the five-strong workforce is the expansion – from a unit just a few doors away and a quarter of the size of their current premises.

The space comfortably accommodates two large roasting machines – one five kilo, the other 15 kilo, beside which sit large sacks of green beans.

Casa Coffee Roasters (formerly Casa Espresso) is a family-run roastery based in Shipley. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Taking a handful, Nino explains the bean in its raw state is sourced through farmers in countries including Brazil, Columbia, Papua New Guinea, Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Malawi.

“There are all kinds of different countries that do coffee,” says Jonnie Drake.

Jonnie was working as a barista for Morrisons when he and Nino met.

Nino, who began carrying on his late father, Tony’s, legacy, exporting coffee machines to the UK from their native Italy, supplied the Sanremo coffee machine used in a barista competition Jonnie was involved with.

Apertura Da Tonino back in the day

Great minds think alike, and their combined expertise and knowledge for all things coffee produced a winning formula as evidenced in the amount of awards the business has notched up as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Chatting to Nino, Jonnie and the business’ dispatch manager, David Broadbent, success is evidently in the beans.

Ethical growing methods used by the farmers cultivating coffee bean crops, soil and altitude are crucial considerations when producing flavoursome beans for that perfect cup of coffee.

Roasting is another important part of this experimental process which requires patience – the seven-day resting of the beans is essential to ensure a flavoursome outcome in every cup.

So how did a traditionally tea drinking nation’s obsession with coffee begin?

Nino explains the three waves – the first came in coffee houses in Central Europe; the second was Italian Espresso machines producing cappuccinos and lattes; and the third happened in Australia with the Antipodean coffee culture.

“They were putting a lot more effort on the coffee beans and the quality; the roasting of the beans and the texture of the milk drinks – they brought the flat white to the UK and a lot of people from Australia and New Zealand moved to London and opened the first coffee shops there,” explains Jonnie.

Foresight, and ‘Casa’ – Italian for home – the country renowned for its coffee culture, and integral to the brand name, were the beginnings of Casa Espresso Direct – the business Nino’s father set up in the spare room of his Keighley home.

When Tony initially came to Bradford, from his native Italy, he opened his first pizza restaurant in the city in 1977.

“The village in Italy where we lived, which is renowned for my friend’s pizza restaurant, is called Caiazzo so, apart from coffee, I have got pizza in my blood!” says Nino.

Alongside the Mediterranean meals they were serving, the introduction of espresso coffee machines literally brought the Italian coffee culture home.

“In the late 90s, early 2000s espresso machines were a bit like unknown territory.

"There were only major companies supplying the equipment and Italian importers selling the coffee. There were no specific coffee companies doing it at the time.”

Learning to repair his own machines, Tony spotted a niche in the market and returned to Italy to embark on a training course.

This led to him importing and retailing Italian coffee machines in the UK.

Sanremo, the brand Tony helped to introduce to the UK, is stamped on the machines around the social space at Casa Coffee Roasters.

It is also where barista training; latte art courses for baristas and cupping events take place for the professional slurping of coffee from glasses and on spoons to savour and test that all important taste.

With the machines came the coffee.

“He started selling Italian roasted coffee to a small number of coffee shops.”

Nino came on board after they sold the restaurant.

Helping with coffee deliveries on evenings and weekends fitted around his office job. When his father passed away, Nino took the business on.

“I started on my own working in my dad’s office in the spare room, but I thought I can’t be working out of my mum and dad’s house so I got my own warehouse and office,” says Nino.

His determination to continue the family business is a move his father would be justifiably proud of.

Reflecting on the legacy Tony has left, which Nino is now carrying on, understandably stirs emotions.

Being involved in the business’ development takes time and commitment and, perhaps now, taking stock of what has been achieved, makes it all the more emotive – especially this year when the business marks its special milestone.

The re-brand from Casa Espresso Direct to Casa Coffee Roasters embraces the direction the business is now actively following as it focuses on the roastery side.

“Really cool people were drinking cappuccinos and lattes and I started to see the switch for our customers wanting more ethically certified coffees like Fair Trade so I decided I was going to do it. I started supplying more of that then, fast forward, I met Jonnie.”

Attending shows with his Espresso machines also gave Nino an insight into how the market was evolving.

“I was speaking to people and felt that as a coffee company we should really be roasting our own coffee.

When Jonnie started he was our coffee connoisseur,” recalls Nino. “We decided we would buy a small home roaster and started experimenting with samples.”

When they started the roastery in 2014 they recall coffee roasters were rather niche in Yorkshire.

It is an experimental process using computer software to refine their recipes that turns the raw bean into the flavoursome coffees, decaf included, which they sell to independent coffee shops, delis and restaurants countrywide and online.

The range includes around 11 coffees, five coffees from their Core range, two espresso blends, a house Brazil, a house Columbian and around six seasonal coffees from the Discovery range. Coffee subscriptions are also available.

Nino explains how coffee beans are graded – between 80 to 100 for speciality coffees – and are among the factors for consideration – along with making the best out of the beans for their producers who put in the hard work cultivating the crops.

“We want to make sure we do justice by roasting it in a way we get the best out of those coffee beans. It is naturally sweet, a lot of people think it is bitter and dark but it is a fruit – the coffee cherry is naturally sweet,” explains Jonnie.

Introducing his coffee to as many people as possible is Nino’s vision for the future.

“The main aim would be for more people to drink Casa coffee,” he says.