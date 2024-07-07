For while Brough is a town constantly growing in size, it’s a disjointed sort of place. It’s been a settlement since at least the time of the Romans (hence the pub’s name) but has never felt to me like it has any real centre or hub, just a series of relatively disconnected new housing developments. It increasingly feels like several small villages bolted together oddly.

The Centurion is housed in an old shop unit on one of the larger roads running through Brough but that doesn’t mean it’s blessed with being central or unmissable to those passing through. Which only shows how well they’ve done to find and retain a committed customer base. At first glance, it’s hard to see how they’ve achieved this.

The choice of beer is pretty good and well-kept but hardly exceptional, the food offering is only nuts, crisps and scratchings and – aside from a regular quiz - they don’t appear to do many special nights to pull in new punters. I seem to remember they had all sort of live music and meet the brewer events on offer when they first opened but they all seem to have been abandoned over time.

The Centurian Arms in Brough.

It is, though, a happy little room. I’ve never walked in to not find it full of chatter and laughs, even with only a handful of bodies in attendance. So it clearly fulfils some need amongst the local community. The other few pubs in Brough are mainly chains and not especially attractive, so a welcoming indie like the Centurion must provide the sort of hotspot that the town lacks elsewhere. Whatever they’re doing, it constitutes an intangible asset that they have done well to foster and will hopefully see them set fair for another few years at least.

The Centurian, Toft Court 39 Skillings Lane, Brough, HU15 1BA

Ratings

Welcome4/5

Atmosphere4/5

Drinks choice3/5