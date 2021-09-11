‘Cheats’ Spanish tortilla recipe

Cheats Spanish tortilla

Serves: 4

Ingredients

700g Maris Piper potatoes

4 echalion shallots

250ml olive oil

Salt and coarse black pepper

6 large eggs

Method

Peel your potatoes and use a mandolin or sharp knife to thinly slice. Peel and thinly slice your shallots.

Heat the olive oil on a medium heat in a deep, 10 inch non stick pan. Once hot, carefully add in the potatoes and shallots. Season generously with salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring often, until the potatoes are tender, and the shallots have softened, about 8 to 10 minutes.

As the potatoes cook, beat the eggs with a good pinch of salt and pepper in a large bowl.

Set a colander over a large bowl and drain the potatoes and shallots, reserving the oil, and leave to cool.

Once your potatoes and shallots are cooled, gently mix into the eggs.

Wipe out the pan with a paper towel, set over a medium heat and add 2 tablespoons of the reserved oil. Add the potato, shallot and egg mixture to the hot pan. Use a spatula to spread out into an even layer, as best as possible. After about a minute, once the edges have firmed up a bit, reduce the heat to medium-low.

Preheat your grill to medium. Cook in the pan undisturbed for 5 minutes. Then place under the grill until set, about 3 minutes.