There are two types of people in this world. Those who go on a diet in January and those that don’t. I could add a third category, those who do ‘dry January’. When it comes to booze, I can’t think of a worse month to go without the odd tipple (health reasons notwithstanding).

My motto is to drink a little bit less but up the quality, say a Rioja reserva rather than a crianza. My wallet might take a hit, but if it helps alleviate the midwinter blues then it’s a price worth paying in my book.

I have a similar approach when it comes to food. We all overindulge at Christmas but to go cold turkey in January seems a tad perverse. To borrow Oscar Wilde’s phrase, “moderation in all things – including moderation.”

It was in this spirit on a recent bone-chilling Friday evening that we headed to The Cheesy Living Co in Oakwood, Leeds.

At this time of year I tend to gravitate towards the heady aromas and spices of India and Thailand to tickle my tastebuds, but I also hanker after some good old comfort food – something The Cheesy Living Co does in spades.

The Cheesy Living Co is a good news story and a welcome one given the recent spate of high-profile restaurant closures in Leeds. It’s the brainchild of Jake Fischer and his partner Soph Branowsky who started their business during the pandemic selling charcuterie and cheese online.

In 2022 they opened their first in-store deli in the Corn Exchange, Cuthbert Brodrick’s architectural masterpiece in Leeds city centre.

This quickly proved popular and the following year they opened a second home in Oakwood, a smart suburb wedged between Harehills and Roundhay that is home to some rather good cafes, bars and restaurants.

There’s now a third deli set to open in another Leeds suburb this spring, though at the time of writing the pair haven’t revealed where.

There are lots of places that celebrate and champion great British produce, but what’s clever about The Cheesy Living Co is the way they’ve done it. As well as running a deli where you can buy your favourite meats, cheeses, chutneys and sauces to takeaway, they also have enticing breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, plus an online shop.

Along with their focaccia sandwiches and sharing boards, the speciality here is the fondues.

There’s something wonderfully unapologetically retro about a fondue, just as there is with lemon meringue pie and chicken Kievs (or maybe that should be Kyivs as a show of solidarity to our Ukrainian friends).

Fondues, like the other aforementioned dishes, fell out of fashion but it was only a matter of time before the ultimate sharing dish made a Rick Astley-style comeback. So we couldn’t come here and not try the fondue.

We started with some olives to get things going. Restaurant olives can sometimes be a disappointment which makes them a good barometer of the provenance of a kitchen’s ingredients. These were plump and sweet with a saline zip ensuring we were off to a good start.

From the seasonal plates section we plumped for the hot honey pork belly burnt ends, slow cooked for four hours in a sticky Asian-style BBQ sauce and served with kimchi, crispy crackling and bacon fat aioli. The pork belly wasn’t quite as tender as I might have liked, though once dipped in hot, delicious cheese such minor gripes became an irrelevance. Which brings me to the fondue.

The fondues here, served for a minimum of two people, come with slow roasted potatoes sprinkled with rosemary and paprika, confit garlic, cornichons, balsamic pickled onions, plum and port jam, hot honey and bite sized pieces of bread perfect for dipping. All the good stuff.

There are three options – the House, a classic Swiss fondue using Lincolnshire Poacher and a Cornish Gouda (£16.50 per person), the Italian Truffle fondue (£18.75pp), and the Spicy Nduja, which is the house fondue with Ilkley’s finest Lishman’s nduja sausage ((£18.75pp).

In the spirit of post-festive indulgence we upgraded to the Italian Truffle fondue, which consists of the house fondue with some added truffle gouda for extra decadence. Well, it’s January so why not.

When it comes to food, dunking most things into hot, gooey cheese makes them taste better and so it proved. The perfectly cooked potatoes, in particular, were something of a revelation.

OK, this wasn’t quite a Paul on the road to Damascus moment, but it was a reminder that there’s something wonderfully convivial and childlike about sharing food this way. Or perhaps that’s just the umami hit talking. Either way it was a triumph.

I wasn’t planning on having a dessert until I spotted they did a brûlée Basque cheesecake, basically a baked cheesecake with a crunchy brûlée top, and a mash-up of two of my favourite puds. In doing so I put to the test the notion that we have a second stomach when it comes to cheese, and I’m pleased to report we do.

Our bill, including service and a moreish bottle of Nero d’Avola from southern Italy, came in at £93.99, which for the quality and generosity of what we had is mightily impressive. The service, too, was friendly throughout in keeping with the cheery, relaxed atmosphere.

The Cheesy Living Co isn’t fancy or expensive, which just shows that good food doesn’t have to be. I’d happily come here at any time of the year, but on a glacial winter’s evening it really did warm the old cockles.

Welcome 4/5

Food 4/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Prices 5/5