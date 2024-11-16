The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Air fryer devilled chicken wings

“My boys Luciano and Rocco absolutely love this, especially when they are watching a film and want easy finger food,” says Gino D’Acampo, author of a new Italian recipe collection, Gino’s Air Fryer Cookbook.

“The Calabrian chilli paste gives a sweet, smoky and very spicy flavour, and, together with the mascarpone which cools that down, the flavours are really a match made in heaven. You can make the wings as spicy as you like by simply adding more chilli or ‘Nduja, or you can substitute the honey with maple syrup, or the mascarpone with cream cheese, if you like.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gino D'Acampo's pumpkin lasagne recipe. Picture credit : Haarala Hamilton/PA

Serves 4. Ingredients: 1kg chicken wings; 75g honey; 1-3tbsp Calabrian chilli paste from a jar, or jarred chopped chillies, to taste; 1½tsp red wine vinegar; 1tbsp tomato purée; 1tbsp olive oil; 1tsp garlic powder; 40g rice flour, or cornflour; 1tsp sweet smoked paprika; 50g ’Nduja from a jar; 150g mascarpone, or Dolcelatte; Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Place the chicken wings in a colander, mix in one teaspoon of salt and let the skin dry out for 15 minutes while you get everything else ready.

To make the marinade, pour the honey into a large bowl and add the chilli paste or chopped chillies, vinegar, tomato purée and oil. Mix using a whisk, then set aside.

Preheat the air fryer to 190°C for three minutes.

Gino D'Acampo's chicken wings recipe. Picture credit : Haarala Hamilton/PA

In another large bowl, mix the garlic powder, flour, paprika and half a teaspoon pepper, add the chicken wings and toss to get them evenly coated. Pour about three-quarters of the honey marinade over the chicken and mix well. Transfer to the air fryer fitted with the basket insert and cook for 10 minutes. Turn the wings and cook for a further eight minutes until sticky and cooked through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile mix the ‘Nduja with the remaining marinade. Drizzle the sauce mixture on top of the wings and cook for a final one to two minutes to melt. Plate up, dot with the mascarpone or Dolcelatte and serve with an ice-cold beer or a glass of full-bodied red wine.

Air fryer roasted pumpkin lasagne

“I hate waste and so I created this recipe after making pumpkin lanterns with my daughter Mia during Halloween one year,” says cheeky chappy Gino D’Acampo, whose latest recipe collection is called Gino’s Air Fryer Cookbook. “Sweet pumpkin works really well with the salty speck, the Parmesan and the kick of the chilli.

“This is a really fantastic, tasty lasagne which can easily become vegetarian by removing the speck. You can substitute Parmesan with Pecorino cheese, speck with Parma ham, pine nuts with chopped blanched hazelnuts and the pumpkin with butternut squash, if you prefer; it will still be delicious.”

Serves 4. Ingredients: 1kg pumpkin, cut into 3cm slices; 1tbsp olive oil; 2tsp chilli oil, or to taste; 6 fresh lasagne sheets, each about 16 × 11cm; 100g sliced speck ham; 30g pine nuts; Salt and freshly ground black pepper. For the béchamel: 70g salted butter, plus 20g cut into cubes; 60g plain flour; 700ml whole milk; 70g finely grated Parmesan cheese; ¼ small nutmeg, freshly grated

Preheat the air fryer to 180°C for three minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Place the pumpkin, olive oil, a quarter teaspoon salt and quarter teaspoon pepper in the air fryer fitted with the basket insert and toss well. Cook for 20 minutes until just tender.

Meanwhile, make the béchamel by melting the 70 grams of butter in a saucepan over a medium heat. Using a whisk, stir in the flour and cook for one minute until it is a light brown colour. Gradually stir in the milk, reduce the heat to low and cook for eight minutes, stirring continuously. Once thickened, remove from the heat and stir in 40 grams of the Parmesan and the nutmeg.

Season with half a teaspoon of salt and a quarter teaspoon pepper, stir again and set aside to slightly cool, then adjust the seasoning and nutmeg to your taste.

Reduce the air fryer temperature to 150°C.

Spread one-third of the béchamel in a 21-centimetre square baking dish, or directly into the air fryer drawer, if yours is the same size, then drizzle in one teaspoon chilli oil. Lay two lasagne sheets on top; you’ll need to trim one and add the trimmed piece to the gap above the sheets. Add half the pumpkin in an even layer, then half the speck and 10 grams pine nuts. Repeat these layers, then finish with a final layer of pasta and the remaining one-third of béchamel on top. Reserve the remaining pine nuts. Cook for 20 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Increase the air fryer temperature to 160°C. Sprinkle over the remaining Parmesan cheese, pine nuts and the 20 grams of cubed butter, grind pepper over the top and cook for a final 20 minutes, until golden and cooked through. Let it rest for five minutes before serving.

Air fryer chocolate fondants

“This recipe for little chocolate delights is dedicated to my son Rocco, as it’s his favourite dessert of all time,” explains chef Gino D’Acampo, who has written a new book, Gino’s Air Fryer Cookbook, dedicated to Italian classics.

“For all you chocolate lovers out there, it is a must-try. These are fantastic if you are entertaining guests and want to impress, as you can get them ready and cook when needed. They will happily sit at room temperature for two hours, waiting for a hot dessert to order… You’re welcome!”

Serves 4. Ingredients: 100g butter, cubed, plus more for the moulds; Cocoa powder, to dust; 125g dark chocolate, finely chopped; 180g caster sugar; ½tsp fine sea salt; 3 eggs; 90g plain flour; Vanilla ice cream, double cream or mascarpone, to serve

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grease four 175 millilitre mini pudding moulds with butter and dust with cocoa powder, tipping away any excess.

Place a saucepan of water over a medium heat and bring to a simmer. Place a heatproof bowl on top, ensuring it doesn’t touch the water, then gently melt the chocolate and cubed butter together until smooth (you can also melt them in a microwave if you prefer). Use a plastic spatula to stir and combine.

Take off the heat, stir in the sugar and salt and allow to cool slightly. Whisk in the eggs one by one with an electric whisk on a medium-low speed. Mix in the flour on a low speed until smooth.

Equally pour the chocolate mix into the prepared moulds. They can stand at room temperature for two hours at this stage.

Preheat the air fryer to 170°C for three minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Place the fondants in the air fryer and bake for 11 minutes. Remove and leave to stand for two minutes.