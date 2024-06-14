Chef and TV presenter Rachel Khoo on her top dips and drinks to go with crisps

Summer anchovy dip

Cook and author Rachel Khoo isn’t afraid of injecting her dishes with a bit of flavour.

Case in point: this recipe for anchovy dip, which will convert even those who aren’t convinced about the small fish.

Rachel Khoo.Picture credit: Alamy/PA.

Khoo recommends serving with fresh crudités, or even Kettle Chips Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.

Ingredients. For the dip: 50g anchovies (about 15); 2 plump garlic cloves, peeled; 1tbsp capers, drained or rinsed if salted; 1 shallot, peeled and roughly chopped; Juice of ½ lemon, to taste; 80ml good-quality olive oil; 1tbsp apple cider vinegar; A few twists of black pepper. For the crudités: 10 asparagus stalks; 2 medium carrots, peeled; ½ cucumber; 1 red pepper; 10 radishes

Place the anchovies, garlic cloves, capers, shallot and lemon juice in a blender (I used a NutriBullet for a very smooth consistency). Add the olive oil and vinegar a little at a time. Adjust according to your taste: if you want more acidity, add more lemon juice or vinegar; if you want to make it more mellow, add a little water.

Place the anchovy dip in a ramekin or serving bowl. Add a few twists of black pepper and serve with crudités or crisps arranged around the sides.

Rachel Khoo’s zucchini tzatziki recipe. Picture credit: Rachel Khoo/PA.

Homemade orange and ginger spritzer

If you’re looking for a refreshing non-alcoholic summer spritz, this homemade fizzy orange drink ticks all the boxes – without being laden with sugar.

Rachel Khoo recommends serving this with Sweet Chilli & Sour Cream Kettle Chips.

Makes approx. 200ml. Ingredients: 1 large piece of ginger (approx. 100g); 2 large untreated or organic oranges; 400g sugar; Lots of ice. Optional garnish: Sparkling water; Fresh mint or basil leaves; Sprigs of rosemary

Wash the ginger and oranges. Cut the ginger into thin slices (one to two millimetres thick) and add to a pot. Peel the oranges, trying only to remove the orange part and not the pith (white part).

Juice the oranges into a measuring jug. If the juice is less than 400 millilitres, top up with water to make 400 millilitres.

Add the juice, peel and sugar to the pot, stirring occasionally and bringing to the boil. Once the sugar syrup has come to a boil, simmer gently for about an hour or until you have reduced it by half and have a thick syrup. The ginger and orange peel should be soft and slightly translucent. Remove the peel and ginger and use them for the garnish or candy.

To make the candied ginger and orange peel: Remove the ginger and orange peel from the sugar syrup and place on a baking sheet on a tray. Bake at 100C for one hour, switch off the oven, and leave in the oven for a couple of hours. The candied peel will keep in an airtight container for a month.

To serve: Mix the syrup with sparkling water to your desired sweetness. Top with plenty of ice, orange wedges and sprigs of mint, basil or rosemary.

Zucchini tzatziki

You’ve probably had tzatziki before, but have you ever had courgette tzatziki?

Cook and author Rachel Khoo has whipped up her version of the Greek yoghurt dip, laden with courgettes – also known as zucchini.

For a bit of extra crunch, Khoo recommends serving the dip with crushed Mature Cheddar and Red Onion Kettle Chips on top.

Ingredients: 450g thick Greek yoghurt; 1tsp sea salt; 1 zucchini; 1 small clove of garlic; 1 lemon; 1tsp dried mint and a pinch for garnish; 1tsp dried oregano; Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil for the garnish

Stir half a teaspoon of salt into the yoghurt and place into a clean tea towel or muslin cloth. Tie a knot and set it in a sieve over a bowl for the excess liquid to drip out. Leave for at least 30 minutes or overnight in the fridge.

Grate the zucchini and mix in a bowl with the other half teaspoon of salt. Leave for 10 minutes before placing into a clean tea towel or muslin cloth. Squeeze out the juice.