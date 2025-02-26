Chef’s Table: Chef Josh Barnes celebrates three AA Rosettes for restaurant with just 12 seats
Chef’s Table in the Swinton estate was given the honours at the AA Rosette Awards, announced last week in London.
According to the AA Rosette Awards, earning three AA Rosettes elevates restaurants to a level of national acclaim, recognising their outstanding culinary excellence far beyond their local footprint.
Chef’s Table by Josh Barnes is part of the 20,000-acre Swinton Estate in North Yorkshire, where guests can stay, play, dine and rediscover wellness on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.
The restaurant has previously been recognised by the Michelin Guide.
Since launching Chef’s Table by Josh Barnes almost one year ago in March 2024, Josh Barnes’ vision has been to develop a fine-dining experience with an experiential twist.
This involves an ever-changing and inspirational feast that is an extraordinary taste of the best of Yorkshire, bringing theatre to diners by way of an intimate dining experience.
The menu changes weekly, ensuring every visit offers something fresh and exciting.
For head chef Josh Barnes, the award is a “celebration to the produce of Yorkshire”.
“To be one of only fifteen restaurants awarded three AA Rosettes is incredible”, he said.
"In less than a year since opening, Chef’s Table has also been recognised by The Michelin Guide.
"Every service is a celebration to the produce of Yorkshire – this is what we do – and these Rosettes are further acknowledgement of the relaxed but fabulous dining for which we’re becoming known.”
Just 12 seats are available for each sitting at Chef’s Table, with Josh preparing each of the eight courses in front of guests at every service.
Simon Numphud FIH, Managing Director at AA Media said: “We’re thrilled to celebrate the latest collection of outstanding restaurants. From innovative tasting menus to a renewed focus on provenance and seasonality, these establishments showcase the very best of what the British food scene has to offer. Huge congratulations to the remarkable chefs and front-of-house teams whose dedication have earned them this well-deserved recognition.”
For new menu plans, Josh added: “In the coming months, I expect that wild garlic, birch syrup and forced Yorkshire rhubarb will be plated up right in front of our diners – but not necessarily together!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.