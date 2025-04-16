Chinese is the top takeaway in Yorkshire and the Humber, study reveals

Gone are the days of the Friday night fish and chip supper being the go to takeaway for Brits, a new study has revealed that residents in Yorkshire and the Humber prefer a Chinese takeaway instead.

A new study by mobile and tech retailer Currys, surveyed 2,000 UK residents to discover the nation’s favourite takeaway food. In Yorkshire and the Humber, Chinese takeaway topped the list with over half (51%) of those in this region putting this in their top three.

This was followed by pizza with 46% choosing it as a favourite and Indian in third with 35% putting it in their top three takeaways.

Friday night British staple, fish and chips, missed out on a spot in the top three, despite The Magpie Cafe in Whitby, North Yorkshire making into the UK’s top 10 chippies at the Fry Awards in 2025.

The average amount Yorkshire and the Humber residents are spending on takeaways per person per month is only £11-£30

Takeaway type % of those in Yorkshire and the Humber who put this in their top three Chinese 51% Pizza (e.g. Domino’s, Pizza Hut) 46% Indian 35% Fish and Chips 32% Burgers/ American style takeaway (McDonalds, Burger King) 28%

When it came to how much people are spending per person per month on takeaways, the majority of those in Yorkshire and the Humber (35%) said they spend £11-£30 each month on average. This isn’t a huge amount despite over a quarter of residents (27%) in this region ordering takeaway once a week.

When asked what the top issues they face when opting for a takeaway, the majority of Yorkshire and the Humber residents put late delivery at the top of this, with 42% experiencing this issue with their ordered meals.

Nearly 6 in 10 Yorkshire and the Humber residents want healthier takeaway options

The study also asked about the healthiness of takeaways in general, and although 78% of those in Yorkshire and the Humber never look at the calories of their takeout orders, 59% wish there were healthier takeaway options near them. Plus, over half (51%) are worried about the healthiness of their takeaway orders.

This worry, however, doesn’t seem to be impacting consumption, as the same survey revealed that for half of those in Yorkshire and the Humber, their takeaway consumption has remained the same over the past year.