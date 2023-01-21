For Chinese New Year, we have compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants in Bradford where you can order a takeaway.
Chinese New Year falls on a Sunday this year on January 22 and it is the year of the Rabbit.
Various countries around the world will be celebrating with parades, fireworks, feasts and lanterns including the UK.
1. Moonstar House
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 72 reviews. The address is: 856 Thornton Rd, Bradford BD8 0JN. Opening hours are Mondays (closed), Tuesday to Sunday from 5.30pm to 11pm.
Photo: Google
2. Oodles
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 650 reviews. The address is: 348-350 Leeds Rd, Bradford BD3 9QX. Opening hours are Monday to Thursday from 11am to 11pm and Friday to Sunday from 11am to 12am.
Photo: Google
3. Sweet N Sour
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 127 reviews. The address is: 1127 Bolton Rd, Eccleshill, Bradford BD2 4SP. Opening hours are Monday to Wednesday from 5pm to 10pm and Thursday to Sunday from 5pm to 10.30pm.
Photo: Google
4. Maxim's
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 126 reviews. The address is: 1011 Thornton Rd, Bradford BD8 0PA. Opening hours are Mondays from 5pm to 11pm, Tuesdays are closed, Wednesday to Saturday from 5pm to 11pm and Sundays from 5.30pm to 11pm.
Photo: Google