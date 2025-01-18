The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s now been almost ten years since the Fruit Market area of Hull was part-demolished and re-built ahead of the City of Culture year (good luck to Bradford, by the way) and it’s been something of a roller-coaster, gastronomically.

Thieving Harry’s - the only eatery on Humber Street (the Fruit Market’s main thoroughfare) to survive the purge - still does, arguably, the best business. It’s certainly by far the most adored.

Should the developers who own and operate the Fruit Market ever lose the talismanic Harry’s, it’ll be worse than the ravens leaving the tower, such will be the grief and woe of their loyal regular customers.

Chinese Whispers at Hull's Fruit Market

Beyond that, if my maths is correct, only two other restaurants have been open since 2016. There must have been, and I’m guessing here, probably a dozen unsuccessful places of various hues and quality come and gone. Some lasting only a couple of months.

It’s a funny place, the Fruit Market. Sold by the tourist board as the hip and trendy new district in the city – ‘Hull’s answer to Hoxton’ as I’ve heard it risibly described – but it provides well under an hour of aimless visitor meandering, even if you stop to eat.

And it’s never really taken off with the locals. Quiet during the day and dead as the grave by nine of a night, it’s only when there’s an event or festival on that you ever see decent numbers there. The latest place to wave goodbye is J.Johnsons, which I liked a lot.

Modern British grub served in a relaxed but classy environment, it presumably couldn’t find either the numbers or the rent and crawled to halt a few months ago. In its stead has appeared Chinese Whispers. A small plates place offering up twists on Chinese grub.

Pan roasted Scottish salmon pieces at Chinese Whispers in Hull

The décor has changed hardly at all since Johnsons evacuated, although a large pink tree has appeared in the atrium. It provides a talking point, I suppose.

Chinese Whispers has been set up by a local businessman with no experience in the catering trade. Sensibly, he’s roped his chef brother in to run the kitchen and, in the six weeks or so since opening, it has proven very popular.

Brim-full at weekends and holding its head up in the week. Something must be going right. But what? Well, it’s partly the price.

The dishes are a little under what you’d expect in comparison to the rest of the street, so the sauntering punters (who have plenty of time to price compare) have probably sussed that their culinary quid goes a bit further here than in neighbouring establishments.

Duck spring roll at Chinese Whispers

£7-10 per small plate must seem very good value when you’re stood on a cold, wet street looking at numerous menus. Apart from the price, the food is pretty good. Manageable takes on Chinese classics.

Nothing to confuse or unsettle on the simple, briefish menu. We all know what a spring roll is, or prawn toast or chicken bites. So, punters who want their food easily comprehensible and inexpensive may well be the ones currently hammering the door down.

Two of you will probably need six to eight plates between you for a good nosebag, so you could leave Chinese Whispers having spent well under £100. A positive miracle in these price-fevered times.

We first tried crispy tofu, a bit of a disappointment. Tofu is one of those ingredients (like rice) that’s meant to absorb the taste of the other elements it’s cooked or served with. Here, it was just fried. So unless you like the taste of batter, there was little to write home about.

It came with a sweet chilli sauce and an even sweeter Asian slaw. Neither were special but the handful of pomegranate seeds included added an unexpected taste and bite.

Duck spring rolls were supposed to be served with Asian apple salad but came with more of the aforementioned slaw. The brace of rolls were good, though. Crunchy, with a hint of game.

More sweet chilli dip and more pomegranate arrived with the chicken satay skewers. And again, with the salt and pepper chicken bites. All the dishes were good, but more variation with the accompaniments would have been welcome.

Diversity finally arrived with slow roast char sui pork belly, which was promoted on the menu as coming with caramelised apple puree and tender stem broccoli. We got no broccoli, but matchsticks of apple and what appeared to be pulverised pork scratching pieces. Again, it was perfectly good, just not what was advertised.

Puddings offered were all distinctly Anglicised. An Asian pear and crumble tart with crème anglaise and vanilla bean ice cream and a vanilla and raspberry strawberry cheesecake, with compote and ice cream.

Perfectly serviceable, both but, true to form, the cheesecake seemed to actually be chocolate flavour.

Being the pretentious foodie type I am, I’d have liked to see more adventure on the menu. More adventure and less repetition.

The dishes are like a greatest hits of Chinese food and it’s near-impossible to order any three of them without finding two sharing the same accompaniments. By dish three, I’d had more than enough gloopy Asian slaw, thank you very much.

This repetition may have been caused by a shortage of ingredients in the kitchen. I got the feeling that the management have been fairly overwhelmed by the popularity of their new operation. A case of under-ordering from the wholesaler, perhaps?

All the minor issues I encountered will undoubtedly come out in the wash, however. Considering this place was shuttered and cold a few weeks back, I’m being pretty picky. Comes with the territory.

While we were in Chinese Whispers, customers never stopped arriving and leaving and the phone was white hot. The Fruit Market definitely seems to have a new hit. Let’s see if this one can buck the trend and beat the curse of Humber Street.

Welcome 4/5

Food 4/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Prices 4/5

Chinese Whispers, 59 Humber Street, Hull, HU1 1TH