Chocolate fondue with fresh berries recipe

For a feeling of a holiday on the slopes, try this recipe.

By Catherine Scott
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 4:20 pm
Serves 2

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

2 strips of orange rind pared from a whole orange with a vegetable peeler

Large pinch ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons caster sugar

120ml (4fl oz) or 8 tablespoons water

150g (5oz) dark chocolate, broken into pieces

2 tablespoons double cream, plus 1 tablespoon to decorate

350g (12oz) mixed strawberries, raspberries and blueberries

1. Add the orange rind, cinnamon, sugar and water to a small saucepan and heat gently until the sugar has dissolved. Simmer for 3-4 minutes until syrupy and leave to cool for 10 minutes or longer for the flavours to develop.

2. Discard the orange rind and reheat the syrup. Take off the heat, add the chocolate and leave until melted. Stir until smooth and mix in 2 tablespoons of cream until glossy. Reheat gently if needed.

3. Arrange the fruit on a plate with fondue skewers or small forks and pour the fondue sauce into a cup or fondue pot set over a burner. You can even use the saucepan you have been cooking with. Decorate with an extra drizzle of cream and swirl with a skewer. Start dipping!

Tip

For a minted chocolate fondue, substitute the orange and cinnamon for 2 stems of fresh mint instead of the orange and cinnamon.

www.lovefreshberries.co.uk/