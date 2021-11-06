Chorizo Yuk sung recipe

INGREDIENTS

200g Spanish chorizo with the Consortium seal, picante (spicy) or regular, finely diced

300g pork mince

75g carrots, peeled and finely diced

(brunoise)

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

20g fresh ginger, finely sliced into matchsticks

200g button mushrooms, finely sliced

35g light soy sauce

25g honey

10g corn starch, mixed with 40g water

75g spring onions, finely sliced

To serve

50g wild rice

vegetable oil, for deep-frying

salt

2 little gem lettuces, separated into

20 leaves and washed

1/2 red chilli, finely sliced

METHOD

1 For the wild rice, heat up a small pan of oil to around 200°C. Add the rice and wait until it puffs up and turns slightly golden. Use a slotted spoon to remove the rice, drain on kitchen paper and lightly season with salt.

2 Place a frying pan over a medium heat and add the diced Spanish chorizo. Cook until the fat has rendered out and the chorizo is nicely golden, then remove the chorizo from the pan leaving the bright orange oil behind (reserve the cooked chorizo).

3 Add the pork mince to the pan and cook for a few minutes in the chorizo oil until almost cooked. Use a slotted spoon to remove the mince from the pan and set it aside with the chorizo. Again, try to leave as much of the chorizo oil in the pan as possible.

4 Return the pan with the oil to the heat and add the diced carrot. Sweat for a couple of minutes, then add the garlic and ginger. Cook for another 2 minutes then add the mushrooms.

5 Once the mushrooms have softened, add the chorizo and pork mince back into the pan and turn up the heat. Add the light soy sauce with the honey and bring to the boil, then add the cornstarch-water mixture and cook out for a minute until the sauce has thickened slightly.

6 Remove from the heat and stir the spring onions through the mixture (reserving a small handful for garnish).

7 Lay out the little gem leaves onto serving plates and add a spoonful of the crispy puffed rice onto each, followed by a spoonful of the mince mixture.