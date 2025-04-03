Christine Austin explains how to get 20% off wine at Yorkshire store - for one day only

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Wines of the Week

Maree d’Ione Organic Fiano 2022, Puglia, Italy, 12.5%, Waitrose down from £10 to £8 until April 15: Herb-dusted red apple and peachy notes with a rounded texture and a crisp finish. Team with creamy fish or pasta dishes.

Graffigna Reserve Malbec 2021, Mendoza, Argentina, 14%, Sainsbury down from £9.50 to £8 with a Nectar card until April 8: Deep, dark blackberry and damson fruit, edged with spice and pepper. Big enough to cope with a plate of sausages.

Martinez Wines in Bingley

Errazuriz Wild Ferment Pinot Noir 2022, Aconcagua, Chile, 13.5%, Booths down from £15 to £12 until April 8: Ripe strawberry and crushed cherry fruit with a streak of spice, savoury complexity, and a long, finish. Team with spiced duck.

Le Pionniers Champagne Brut NV, France, 12%, Co-op down from £21.50 to £20.50 until April 22: Tasting several notches above its price point, this is a terrific champagne, with creamy, toasty flavours. Stock up for summer sipping.

Happy Birthday and Save Money

There is 20% off all wines, sparkling wines, ports and sherries at Martinez Wines in Main Street, Bingley on Saturday only (Apr 5).

The reason for this un-Yorkshire-like gesture is that the Bingley branch of this excellent wine company is celebrating its 10th birthday and Jonathan and the team have decided to say thank you to their customers.

As expected, there are conditions. You need to go in person to the shop on Apr 5, before they shut at 11pm, you need to buy six bottles, which can be mixed and there are just a few, no more than 20 I am told, already discounted wines that are not in the 20% off deal.

So, call in, wish everyone happy birthday and scoop up some of the undoubted bargains on the shelves.

Spring Fair in Otley

Chez Vin will hold a Spring Wine Fair on May 23 from 5.30pm until 9.30 pm at Otley Rugby Club, Pool Road. Tickets cost £30 which will allow you to taste your way around 80 to 100 wines and with that much wine on taste it is good that your ticket includes tapas and a hog roast.

Vegetarians can be catered for, but numbers need to be known in advance. This event consistently gets sold out so buy your tickets early. If you haven’t bought from Chez Vin before it is worthwhile knowing that owner David Lawson has a most efficient delivery service around the neighbourhood.

He sends out his price list each week with a list of which areas he is delivering to. Contact David on [email protected]

Taste at Winearray

Nick Chadwick at Winearray in Boroughbridge continues his Friday and Saturday tastings in the shop. The tastings are free, and Nick usually comes up with a theme, either grape varieties, with country or regional differences.