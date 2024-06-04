This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I remember when rosé wine was sneered at. ‘Rosé is just for people who can’t make up their minds between red and white wine,’ declared a favourite uncle of mine who always had a good stock of classic claret and not much else.

And now the supermarket shelves are full of rosé, from every corner of the world. Admittedly they are fairly identical in colour and flavour, but they have lifted the market for rosé from boring, middling quality to the height of fashion. To get to this point the product had to change and then attitudes changed too.

Could this ever happen with Riesling? During this tasting season I have been shown dozens of Sauvignon Blancs, Albariños, Chardonnays and Picpouls, not to mention over a hundred rosé wines. And how many Rieslings? Two.

Sam Neill, not just a terrific actor, his wines are excellent too.

They were very good Rieslings, with all the right refreshing character, but these two wines were almost a nod of an apology to this startlingly lovely variety.

Riesling is a Marmite wine. You either love it or you don’t – even if you haven’t tasted it for a while or haven’t ever tried it because someone else said they didn’t like it.

Perhaps there is too much reliable crisp, fresh zesty Sauvignon Blanc that has taken the Riesling slot. With Riesling there is always the chance that you might select one with a touch of sweetness, or maybe there are too many wines from Germany that revel in Gothic script, long names and a scattering of umlauts.

Whatever the problem, it is a shame to ignore one of the world’s great wines. So, here’s a challenge. Just try a bottle of Riesling. See if you like it, teamed with fish, spicy foods or just on its own. If you don’t like it, then regard the whole thing as an experience.

Here are my top ten Riesling wines, one is from Germany, but this is a grape that can travel and produce different flavours. Try a Riesling from Chile, New Zealand or Australia and taste the range of flavours this grape can produce. And if you still don’t like it, that’s fine. At least you will have an opinion about one of the world’s most important, overlooked grapes.

Dr L Riesling 2022, Mosel, Germany, Asda £6.50: German Riesling and not an umlaut in sight on the label. It comes from Ernst Loosen who can make ethereal, fabulous, expensive, top-notch Riesling, but also gives terrific flavours for money at the affordable end of the market. This has a light floral aroma, lime and lemon across the palate with a crunchy finish. It cries out for a plate of fish and chips.

Morrisons The Best Riesling 2022, Pfalz, Germany, £8.50: This has light, floral aromas and the classic sweet-sour balance of good Riesling, with just an edge of sweetness, perfectly balanced by lime and grapefruit acidity. Try it with Thai fish cakes or a crispy duck salad.

Cono Sur Reserva Especial Riesling 2023, Bio Bio, Chile, Tesco £10.50: Not quite dry, but it tastes like it is, with zesty citrus fruit and a hint of peaches. Perfect as a sundowner.

Finest Tingleup Riesling 2022, Western Australia, Tesco, £11: From the excellent Howard Park Winery in Western Australia, this has floral aromas with herb-sprinkled lime and lemon zest, a touch of white pepper and a definitely dry finish. If you cook up a Chinese stir-fry this is the ideal wine to go with it.

The Dot ‘Austrian Peach’ Riesling, Austria, Latitude Wines, £13.99: I don’t have to say how this wine tastes, instead Roman Pfaffl and his sister Heidi Fischer have put the taste on the label. Austrian Peach tastes of peaches, with hints of apricots, lime zest and a crunchy mineral finish. Team with sunshine and a salad.

Pewsey Vale Eden Valley Riesling 2021, South Australia, Field and Fawcett £17.95: Pure, precise Riesling, with herbs and lime notes wrapped around a minerally core. The acidity is there but it is under the fruit, like biting into a ripe peach. Perfect with scallops.

Also available at Bon Coeur Fine Wines at £19.80.

Famille Hugel ‘Classic’ Riesling 2022, Alsace, France, Majestic £19.99 on a mix six deal: Cross the border between Germany and France and tastes change. This comes from one of the best producers in Alsace, and is dry, bright, floral-edged and fresh as a daisy with lemongrass, minerals and a touch of herbs, perfect alongside shellfish and fish.

Picnic Riesling 2022, Two Paddocks, Central Otago, New Zealand, Field and Fawcett £20.95: Two Paddocks is owned by actor Sam Neill, famous for his roles in Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders and many other movies, but also famous for his wines. These days he has rather more than just two paddocks of vines, and his organic vineyards spread over several hillsides in the Alexandra region of Centra Otago. Pinot Noir is the main grape, but there are two blocks of Riesling, making this vibrant, zesty, lime-shot wine with a hint of spice. It makes a perfect aperitif but also goes well with seafood, chicken and cheese.

This is definitely not a celebrity wine, although when I visited several years ago there seemed to be plenty of celebrities around. All the animals on the farm have film star names. Two Paddocks Riesling is also available from Harvey Nichols at £23.

Mesh Eden Valley Riesling 2021, South Australia, Ocado £22.75: This is a joint venture between Jeff Grosset in the Clare Valley and Michael Hill-Smith of Yalumba in the Eden Valley. The grapes are grown in Eden Valley but are harvested and divided into two parcels, each made into wine by the two winemakers. Then they are blended to ‘mesh’ their styles together. The result is a terrific wine, with a touch of tropical fruit merging into zesty lemon, grapefruit and lime with flinty freshness on the finish.

