Wines of the Week

Paul Mas Picpoul de Pinet 2022, France, 12.5%, Co-op down from £10.50 to £9.50 until July 23: Crisp lemon and lime flavours with a touch of herbs on the finish. A wine for sunshine and fish.

Zana Pinot Noir 2022, Romania, 12.5% Sainsbury, down from £8.25 to £6 until July 16: A full-flavoured Pinot with black cherry, raspberry and cinnamon spice, from the best winery in Romania.​

Christine Austin's wines of the week

Summer Road Old Vine Grenache 2022, South Australia, 14.5%, Waitrose down from £9.49 to £7.49 until July 30: Lively, crunchy red berry fruit made from Grenache vines planted in the 1940s. Enjoy with a plate of pasta, or chill down for sipping in sunshine.

Nyetimber Team GB Classic Cuvée, England, 12%, Booths down from £42 to £32 until July 30: The perfect wine to celebrate Team GB Olympic medals, but this is a limited edition, so snap up supplies now.

Tasting in Otley

David at Chez Vin will hold two identical tastings on July 17 and July 25 at 7.30pm when there will be 8 wines to taste.

These regular tastings are usually new discoveries so they give you a chance to taste the wines that are new on the shelves, but for this next tasting, he thinks the theme will be South America, or at least some of the wines will be South American, unless something more interesting pops up in the meanwhile.

The tastings are held in the room above The Curious Hop Bière Cafe and tickets cost £15. To make life easy, especially if you have already had dinner, the ticket price doesn’t include cheese and nibbles, but you can bring your own. Ring 01943 466143 to book your spot.

Whisky tasting

Latitude in Leeds will host a Spirit of Yorkshire Whisky tasting on July 31 at 6pm in their brand-new shop at Unit 31 at 46 The Calls when six whiskies from our own Yorkshire whisky producer will be tasted.

Included in the line-up is a single bottle of a very rare Cask Release, the Berry Bros and Rudd Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery Pedro Ximenez Finish Cask #2237.

Only 355 bottles were produced by Spirit of Yorkshire, and they sold out in 30 minutes, and so this single bottle that Latitude managed to get their hands on is extremely rare.

Tickets cost £40 including a selection of meats and cheeses (veggie options available). Check the Latitude website for details (www.latitudewine.co.uk), or ring them on 01132453393.

25% off at Sainsbury

There is still time to snap up a bargain at Sainsbury where they have knocked 25% off the price of all Sainsbury Taste the Difference wines when you buy three or more bottles, which can be mixed, until 16 July.

The deal applies only to wines costing £6 or more and does not apply in Sainsbury Local stores. Taste the Difference is Sainsbury’s own-label range of wines, and overall they provide excellent flavours for money.

Corks in the garden

Since my tomato plants have started shooting up, I have been switching to wines closed with corks. The corks come in handy to put on top of the stakes I use to keep my tomato plants secure.