Christine Austin's wines of the week, Father's Day and a trip to Italy

Wines of the Week

Paul Jaboulet Aîné Viognier 2023, France, 13.5%, Sainsbury down from £11 to £9 until June 25: From one of the top names in the Rhône, this has all the character of Condrieu, at a fraction of the price. Peach and apricot fruit with a fresh finish.

No 1 Cederberg Chenin Blanc 2022, Western Cape, South Africa, 13.5% Waitrose down from £12.99 to £9.99 until July 2: A terrific wine for summer lunches. Floral notes with melon and white peach fruit with green apple crunchiness.

Christine Austin's wines of the week

The Best Rioja Reserva 2018, Spain, 14%, Morrisons, down from £10 to £8 until June 18: Stock up with this for a summer of good drinking wine for dinners and barbecues. Strawberry and black cherry fruit with savoury, balsamic notes with gentle oak.

Rustenberg RM Nicholson 2021, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 14%, Booths down from £13.50 to £11.50 until July 2: A rich-tasting, cassis-loaded, pepper-edged Cabernet, Syrah and Merlot blend from one of the best estates in the Cape. A Sunday lunch wine.​

Father’s Day

Don’t forget Father’s day this weekend and try to remember that he already has a drawer full of scarves, slippers and socks, so why not buy him something he will actually like?

You could sign him up for membership of The Wine Society (www.thewinesociety.com), which will cost you £40, but that includes a £20 voucher off his first order.

This will bring a huge range of well-selected wines to the door. The Wine Society is a genuine co-operative, so they try really hard not to make a profit, keeping prices keen and quality high.

Alternatively head to Hoults in Huddersfield where Rob Hoult has knocked a substantial discount off a range of whiskies such as Torabhaig 'Allt Gleann Single Malt Whisky, Isle of Skye, down from £63 to £45 and Speyburn 'Bradan Orach' Speyside Single Malt Whisky down from £35 to £23.

Win a trip to Italy

If you pop into Martinez Wines in Ilkley or Bingley, or both, you could win a trip for two people to Italy. You have to buy a six-pack of Italian wines to be entered into a prize draw for the trip, but that actually makes the chance of winning much higher than for any random draw.

And the wines that you have to buy are really good, so it is a win-win situation. The case costs £100 and includes a Gavi Spumante from La Battistina, a Fontanino Riesling, Campo Fiorito Chardonnay, Rive Barbera d’Asti Superiore, Araldica Barolo ‘Fiori’, and Alasia Monferrato Nebbiolo.

You have from now until August to call in and buy this case, but why wait? The wines are so good, you might want to buy several cases.

The wrong Hill-Smith

There was an error in last week’s column, when I talked about the fabulous Mesh Eden Valley Riesling. This is a joint venture between Jeff Grosset and Robert Hill-Smith, not, as I said, Michael Hill-Smith.

It matters not a jot regarding the terrific taste of the wine, but in the corporate world of the Hill-Smiths, it matters a lot.

Tastings in Boroughbridge

If you wander into the little gem of a wineshop that is Winearray in Boroughbridge on a Friday or Saturday, you will find at least two bottles of wine open for tasting.

