Christine Austin's wines of the week from Booths, Tesco and Sainsbury's

Christine Austin’s Wines of the Week

Springfield Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2022, Robertson, South Africa, 12.5%, Waitrose down from £14.99 to £11.99 until August 20: One of South Africa’s best Sauvignons – all cut grass, gooseberries and a distinct minerally crunch. More Sancerre in style than Kiwi.

Zuccardi Q Chardonnay 2022, Uco Valley, Argentina, 13%, Tesco down from £16 to £14 starting August 5 until August 26 Clubcard holders only: Q indicates the quality markers used in vineyards to highlight the best vines. Citrus, fresh pears, hints of herbs and a crunchy, minerally finish.

Frescobaldi Rèmole Rosé 2023, Toscana, Italy, 12%, Booths down from £10 to £8.75 until September 24: Delicate pink with citrus and cherry aromas and a positive, red fruits flavour with a fresh, crisp finish.​

Louis Jadot Bourgogne Gamay 2022, France, 13%, Sainsbury down from £16 to £14 until August 27: Made from Gamay grapes grown in the best Beaujolais Crus, this seriously good wine has fresh cherry and strawberry fruit with hints of sweet spice. Team with lamb.​

Wine and Fizz Festival

Camping and glamping spots are still available at Yorkshire Heart Vineyard in Nun Monkton (YO26 8EL) for their first ever Great Yorkshire Wine and Fizz Festival on Sunday 25 August from 1pm until 9pm.

Not only will wines from Yorkshire’s most dynamic vineyard be on show, but they will be joined by other Yorkshire Vineyards too. There will be live music, food stalls and you even get your own Festival Glass so you can sample the wines.

Tickets cost £30 per person, with camping adding an extra £5. Check the Yorkshire Heart website www.yorkshireheart.com and follow through to events.

Bank Holiday Tasting

Martinez Wines in Bingley (110 Main Street) will have around 50 wines open for tasting on Bank Holiday Sunday, 25 August between 12 noon and 4pm. There will be a cold tapas buffet to accompany the wines. Email [email protected] to secure your place or ring the Bingley shop on 01274 565000 Wednesday to Saturday 11am to 7pm.

Win a Trip to Italy

So far only 60 people have entered the competition to win a trip to Italy courtesy of Martinez Wines, so if you dash in to the Ilkley or Bingley shops now, before the competition closes on 31 August, you have a good chance of scooping the prize.

You have to buy a six-pack of Italian wines to be entered into a prize draw for the trip, but that actually makes the chance of winning much higher than any random draw. And the wines in the case are really good, so it is a win-win situation.

The case costs £100 and includes a Gavi Spumante from La Battistina, a Fontanino Riesling, Campo Fiorito Chardonnay, Rive Barbera d’Asti Superiore, Araldica Barolo ‘Fiori’, and Alasia Monferrato Nebbiolo.

The 2-night prize trip to Italy will be depart on Tuesday 8 October, from Manchester, and flights, accommodation, food and vineyard tours are all included, but you may need to bring your own paracetamol.

Annual Tasting

Firth & Co will have corks pulled and glasses ready at their Annual Tasting to be held on Thursday October 17 at Thirsk Lodge Barns. There be a fine range of wines to be tasted, with suppliers on hand to tell you about each wine, as well as live music, and pie and peas to provide ballast during the tasting.