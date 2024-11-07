This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Wines of the Week

De Martino Estate Chardonnay 2023 Limarí, Chile, 13.5% Booths down from £11.25 to £9.50 until November 19: From the dry climate of Limarí, where Pacific breezes keep night-time temperatures down, this Chardonnay has ripe peach and citrus flavours with a delicious, fresh finish.

Vitis Nostra Pinot Noir Rosé, Italy, 11%, Morrisons down from £7.25 to £6 with More Card until December 1: Amazing value for money in this simple, juicy, strawberry and cream style wine.​

Altano Rewilding Douro 2021, Portugal, 14%, Sainsbury down from £10.50 to £9 with Nectar Card until November 19: Organic grapes from the Douro Valley give chunky, dark bramble favours backed by clear freshness. An autumn-friendly wine.​

Babel 2022, Babylonstoren, Simonsberg, Franschhoek, South Africa, 14%, Waitrose down from £17.49 to £15.99 until November 26: Seven grape varieties, with Shiraz and Cabernet at the fore provide a delicious juicy dark red berry-filled wine with hints of chocolate and spice.​

Tasting in Beverley

At just £35 a ticket the Champagne tasting organised by Roberts and Speight on Tuesday 19th November must be the best value tasting in the county. 5 producers, 8 wines, and tapas included.

The venue is the first floor of Pizza Express in Beverley, and the wines comes from small, artisan champagne producers which is where the best flavours and value for money can be obtained in this region. Ring 01482 870717 to check whether they can squeeze you into this fabulous event.

Superlatives at Asda

Asda’s own label of really very good own-label wines have been labelled as Extra Special, but now they have decided to upgrade. Instead of Extra Special, Asda’s range will be known as Exceptional. This will connect across other lines in the store to give a definite impression of top-quality.

“This is not just a rebranding exercise; we genuinely believe that these products are exceptional, and we want to communicate that to our customers,” said Asda’s head wine buyer Clive Donaldson.

This is all very well, but what happens when they get fed up with Exceptional. Where can they go from here? Extraordinary?

Chicken wine goes large

I love the range of Vieille Ferme wines from Famille Perrin, generally known as ‘Chicken wine’ because of the delightful picture of hens on the label. White, rosé and red provide terrific flavours for money, but the rosé has really caught the attention of drinkers and to respond to that popularity, Famille Perrin have decide to bring out a magnum. Two bottles-worth of rosé wine are packaged in a smart-looking magnum bottle and Sainsbury have it exclusively at just £16 or just £14 if you take your Nectar card along when you go to buy. This is a lovely wine with soft, strawberry fruit. It will look great alongside a Christmas buffet.

Chapel Down up North

