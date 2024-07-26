Christine Austin's wines of the week from Booths, Waitrose, Sainsbury's and Co-op

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Wines of the Week

Taste the Difference Viognier 2023, Languedoc, France 13%, Sainsbury down from £9 to £7.50 until August 6: All the scents of summer are in your glass with this fragrant Viognier. There is blossom on the nose and full flavoured peaches and apricots on the palate.

Vergelegen Sauvignon Blanc 2023, Fairtrade, South Africa, 13.5%, Co-op down from £10.50 to £9.50 until August 13: Freshly cut pink grapefruit, and passionfruit with a vibrant, citrus palate and a clear, herbal finish.

Kylie Prosecco Rosé, Italy, 11%, Waitrose down from £10.99 to £8.99, until July 30: With hundreds of hearts embossed into the glass and almost-dry, frothy, fruity flavours this is perfect for any summer party. Hot pants optional.

Wynns Coonawarra Shiraz 2021, South Australia, 14%, Booths, down from £15 to £11 until July 30: An Australian classic with typical Coonawarra-fresh, red and blackberry fruits edged with spice. Enjoy now with a barbecue or stock up for autumn.​

The Martinez Wine Extravaganza is on Tuesday 1 October at King’s Hall and Winter Garden in Ilkley, from 2pm until 8pm. This is one of the best wine events in the North, when over 200 wines are open and ready to taste, poured by knowledgeable agents. Tickets cost £35 and include tapas and cheese and there is a 20 per cent discount on wines ordered on the day. Profits go to Macmillan and Save the Children. Get your tickets from the Martinez website, www.martinez.co.uk or ring 01943 600000.

Congratulations to House of Townend who won the award of Regional Retailer for Northern England in the 2024 International Wine Challenge. House of Townend partners with The Yorkshire Post for the Yorkshire Post Wine Club, so this shows they really are the best people to provide the delicious wines selected for the Club. You can find the latest offer on the website, www.houseoftownend.com/yorkshire-post-wine-club or just type ‘Yorkshire Post Wine Club’ into a well-known search engine.

Majestic who swept the board with a fistful of accolades in the International Wine Challenge Merchant awards. They were recognised as the best Large Multiple Retailer, France Specialist, Rosé Specialist and South Africa Specialist, so you are bound to find terrific wines at your local branch. Marks and Spencer won the award of Supermarket of the Year while The Wine Society was recognised as Online Retailer of the year.

