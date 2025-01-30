Christine Austin's wines of the week from Booths, Waitrose, Sainsbury's and Morrisons

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wines of the week

Domaine de Coyeux Muscat de Beaumes de Venise Solera NV, Rhône, France, Booths 37.5cl, down from £11 to £9.50 until Feb 11: Liquid sunshine in a glass, and a thimbleful will beat the winter blues. Candied apricot and pear flavours, streaked with freshness it will keep in the fridge for a week.

Rustenberg Chardonnay 2022, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 13%, Waitrose down from £15.99 to £12.99 until February 11: An elegant, precise, peach and apricot style of wine, with just a hint of oak to round out the flavours. Good enough for Sunday lunch.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Austin's wines of the week

The Best Ribera Del Duero 2020, Spain, 14%, Morrisons down from £10.50 to £8.50 with a More card until February 18: High altitude and low yields give a deep flavoured, elegant wine with damson and black cherry with a hint of spice and vanilla.​

Bruce Jack Pinotage Malbec 2023, South Africa, 13%, Sainsbury down from £8.50 to £7 with a Nectar card until February 4: Juicy bramble and cherry fruit with a smooth spiced chocolate note and a rounded finish. Perfect with anything meaty.

Wine Menu Launch

Call into Latitude Wines in The Calls in Leeds next Wednesday (Feb 5) to try their new wine menu when, for one night only there will be 50 per cent off all glasses of wine.

They recommend you book (0113 245 3393), because there is bound to be a big demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While you are thinking about organising your activities for this month, Latitude is also holding a Valentine Soirée in the form of a Food and Wine Pairing Evening on Wednesday 12 February (£45 per person). They promise five wines to go with the food.

Again, you need to book, and the best way is by going onto their website (www.latitudewine.co.uk) and clicking through to events.

Bubbles in Harrogate

Andy at Harrogate Wine will hold the first tasting of this year on Friday February 7, starting at 6.30pm when he will uncork a flight of grower champagnes.

These champagnes represent some of the best value and expressions of the region, with identifiable provenance and style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is not just good quality fizz available, but a selection of sharing plates of Scottish smoked salmon from Kintyre Smokehouse.

This is an untutored tasting with tasting notes provided, and Andy will be on hand to answer questions and provide background to the wines if needed. This is a most relaxed way to experience wine and will be well worth the £53.95 ticket price. Ring 01423 522270 or email [email protected]

Save the date

Yorkshire Heart Vineyard have already started to take bookings for their annual music and drinks festival known as Hearty Fest.