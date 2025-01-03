Christine Austin's wines of the week from Tesco, Booths, Waitrose and Morrisons

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wines of the Week

Noughty Dealcoholized Sparkling Chardonnay Tesco, down from £9 to £7.50 with a Clubcard until January 27: Definitely not naughty. Zero alcohol, certified organic, vegan and halal with only 14 calories per glass. Dry with light, crunchy apple flavours and a gentle fizz.

Howard Park Margaret River Chardonnay 2023, Western Australia, 12.5%, Booths, down from £12 to £10 until January 21: Orange blossom, ripe, rounded melon fruit and a mere hint of oak that shows mainly in texture and nutty notes. Perfect with grilled fish.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Austin's Wines of the Week

Left Field Rosé 2023, Hawkes Bay, New Zealand, 13%, Waitrose down from £8.99 to £6.99 until January 21: With enough refreshing summer fruits to make you start thinking that spring is just round the corner.

Cono Sur Bicicleta Merlot 2022, Chile, 11%, Morrisons down from £7 to £6 with a More card until January 19: Soft, juicy red fruits with blackberry and plum flavours and enough weight to partner anything meaty.​

Wine Quiz

You still have over a week to email ([email protected]) or send in your entry to The Fiendish Quiz. The closing date is 10 January.

If you are stuck on one or two questions, then it is always worthwhile calling into your local wine merchant who will probably know the answer or be prepared to find it for you. All correct entries will go into Grapevine’s virtual ice-bucket and the winner will be chosen at random.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s prize is a six-pack of wine, worth over £150, from Yorkshire’s splendid wine importer and merchant House of Townend, based in Melton.

There is also a runner-up prize of two of the fabulous collection of wine books recently published by Academie du Vin library. Each book covers a different part of the world and if you are the runner-up, you can select the two books you would like from their impressive range. Both prizes will provide plenty of diversion for the dreary weeks of January.

Jurade de Saint-Emilion

We are fortunate indeed to have a branch of The Jurade de Saint Emilion here in Yorkshire. This is an association of wine lovers who are particularly interested in the wines of one of the most beautiful regions of Bordeaux – St. Emilion.

During the year, various tastings, dinners and trips to St Emilion are organised, giving special access to châteaux, owners and events. For more information, check the website www.jurade.org.uk or email [email protected]

Learn about wine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you want to get some structure into learning about wine, then the Yorkshire Wine School starts a new set of courses this month.

There are in-person courses in Leeds, Harrogate, York and Sheffield or online courses, from the foundation level of WSET (Wine and Spirit Education Trust) to advanced levels which are particularly suited to those looking to go into the wine business. If you just want to learn more about wine in an informal setting, then you don’t need to do the exam course.