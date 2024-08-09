Christine Austin's wines of the week from Waitrose, Booths and Aldi

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Christine Austin’s wines of the week

Plaimont Côtes de Gascogne Colombard Sauvignon Blanc 2023, 11.5%, France, Sainsbury’s down from £9 to £7.25 until August 27: Zingy flavours from Colombard lifted with a splash of aromatic Sauvignon adding pink grapefruit and lime notes. Good on its own or with grilled prawns.

Filos Estate Chardonnay 2022, Florina, Greece, 13%, Aldi £8.99: Welcome back to this superb, single estate Chardonnay now on Aldi’s shelves. Peachy, lemon flavours with an edge of spice and a creamy, elegant finish. Terrific value.​

Ch. de Berne Provence Rosé 2023, France, 13%, Waitrose down from £16.99 to £10.99 until August 20: Immediately identifiable in its square-cut, almost perfume-like bottle this Provence wine has soft wild strawberry flavours with just a hint of herbs.​

Santa Tresa Organic Frappato 2023, Terre Siciliana, Italy, 13.5%, Booths down from £12 to £9.25 until September 24: A delicious summer-time red made from the light, fresh, juicy strawberry-style Frappato grape. Chill it in hot weather.​

Wine of the week

Aldi continues with its short-notice price reductions on their ‘Wine of the Week’. They give me almost no notice of these deals which means that the current offer on Garden Route Sauvignon Blanc Blush 2023 from South Africa is down from £7.99 to £3.99 until the end of the day on Sunday (August 11).

This is a crisp, zesty Sauvignon Blanc with a hint of red fruit flavours. It is dry, delicious and will drink well all summer and at the offer price it is an absolute bargain.

Holiday break

You have until 4.30pm on Saturday (Aug 10) this afternoon to stock up your wine rack at Hoults in Huddersfield until Rob and Bridge close so they can go on their holidays. They promise to come back to work on Tuesday 20 August refreshed, recharged and possibly with a few more new wines in tow.

Meanwhile it is worth checking through the list of tastings they have planned for autumn. September 12 at 6.30pm sees Elena Brook, winemaker at Dandelion Vineyards in the Barossa Valley give a guided tour through her wines. Tickets cost £25.

Winemaker Ginny Powell from Botanica Wines in South Africa will be at Hoults on September 26 at 6.30pm to share her knowledge and her wines. At just £25 a ticket, this will be a splendid evening.

You can click through from Rob’s newsletter to book these events, but if you don’t get the newsletter then ring 01484 510700 – before 4.30 today - to book a space. Tickets are limited.

Zuccardi tasting in Leeds

Zuccardi is one of my favourite wineries in Argentina, not just for the top quality of their wines, but also because they are thoroughly nice people. Eugina Gonzales from Zuccardi will be at Latitude in Leeds on Wednesday 2 October at 6pm to present a selection of wines from the stunningly beautiful Valle de Uco.

There is food too, and Latitude can cater for dietary intolerances, but only if they know in advance. Tickets cost £40, available from www.latitudewine.co.uk. Click through to info and find the events listed. Alternatively ring them on 0113 2453393 and they will help you navigate their website.

Diary Date: Make a note that Campbells of Leyburn will hold their Festive Tasting on Saturday 9 November when their suppliers are in attendance, offering tastes of their food and drink.