Christine Austin's wines of the week from Waitrose, Co-op, Sainsbury's and Tesco

Wines of the week

Leitz Magdalenenkreuz Riesling Kabinett 2021, Rheingau, Germany, 9%, Waitrose, down from £13.99 to £10.49 until October 22: When was the last time you tried a Riesling? With clean, brisk, fresh minerally fruit, this is perfect alongside a plate of grilled scallops.

Left Field Albariño 2023, Gisborne, New Zealand, 12.5%, Tesco, down from £13 to £11 until November 4 (Clubcard only): The maritime climate of New Zealand is wonderful for Albariño. This has floral aromas with tangerine and apricot flavours backed by crisp acidity.

Irresistible Carménère 2023, Chile, 14%, Co-op, down from £8 to £7.50 until Tuesday: Cracking value in this chunky, plum and blackcurrant-filled wine. Perfect with a warming casserole.

​Graffigna Reserva Malbec 2020, Argentina, 13.5%, Sainsbury’s, down from £9.75 to £8 until October 29: Deep, dark blackberry and damson fruit, edged with spice and pepper. Big enough to cope with a steak.

Tasting in Harrogate

Ake and Humphris will be at Hotel du Vin in Harrogate on Saturday 23 November for their Christmas Wine Fair. Over 60 wines, half of them new to the range, will be on show including a trio of champagnes from Castelnau, a super Amarone from Morini and the fabulous Raats MR Compostella from South Africa.

There is a musical theme across the tasting, although, thankfully Paul and his team have promised not to sing, however the ‘Driving home for Christmas’ table will feature non-alcoholic choices for those looking to take some time out from alcohol over the festive season. The tasting runs over three sessions on the day, from 12 noon to 2pm, 3pm to 5pm and 6pm to 8pm. Tickets cost £25 per person. Check www.akeandhumphris.co.uk website for more details or ring them direct on 01423 566009 to book your tickets.

More Tastings in Harrogate

Starting next month, Harrogate Wines will hold a series of tastings highlighting Sherry, Beaujolais and Wines for Christmas

Tuesday 5 November at 7pm, sees a tutored tasting of Fernando de Castilla sherries, and if you have never tasted this amazing range of wines, you are in for a treat. I visited this bodega some years ago and was blown away by the sheer quality and complexity of the wines. Tickets cost £43.95 and are worth every penny.

There will be a walk round tasting of Festive Wines on Saturday 16 November from 7pm until 9pm. 30 wines will be on show, specially selected to add some good taste to your festivities. Tickets cost £25.

A range of Beaujolais from Ch. des Jacques will be on show on Thursday 21 November, alongside a traditional Raclette supper. Tickets £44.95.

Cork recycling

What do you do with your corks? Now that a great many wines are closed with aluminium screwcaps, there are fewer corks going in the bin, but Waitrose has launched a trial recycling scheme in seven stores, which could be rolled out across the country in time.

Apparently, Waitrose sells 25 million bottles of wine closed with natural cork each year and they are looking to find a way to reuse this natural resource. The corks will be repurposed into ‘innovative applications’. At present this scheme is not in Yorkshire but could be rolled out in time.