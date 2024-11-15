This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Wines of the Week

Taste the Difference Sauvignon Blanc 2023, South Africa, 13%, Sainsbury's down from £8.50 to £7.25 with Nectar card until November 19: Crisp and refreshing, with passionfruit and tropical fruit flavours. This wine is Fairtrade, so everyone benefits.

Ara Single Vineyard Pinot Gris 2023, New Zealand, 13.5%, Waitrose, down from £11.99 to £8.99 until November 26: A tiny splash of Gewürztraminer brightens the ripe pear and nectarine notes, making this the perfect wine to team up with a spiced stir fry.

Cune Rioja Crianza 2021, Spain, 13.5%, Morrisons, down from £9 to £8 with More Card until December 1: A bright, juicy style of Rioja, full of cherry and red berry fruit, a hint of vanilla and cocoa on the finish.​

Zuccardi Malbec Serie A 2021, Valle de Uco, Argentina, 14.5%, Tesco down from £14 to £12 with Tesco Clubcard until December 2: Turn the central heating down a notch, this wine provides its own warmth. Delicious mulberry fruit, a light structure and pepper on the finish.​

Wine Confident

Swirl, sniff and sip. It sounds easy, but that is how Kelli A White teaches her readers to become confident in wine, in her new book Wine Confident, published by Academie du Vin (www.academieduvinlibrary.com) £25.

The great thing about this book is that it doesn’t start with a history lesson about wine, nor does it deal with opening bottles and glassware in the first pages. These subjects are confined almost to end.

Kelli launches straight into how to smell and taste wine, taking in the relationship between climate, ripeness and alcohol.

There is a section on metaphors, the way wine can taste of cherries and cinnamon, and the different ways you can gain experience of wine, one bottle at a time.

With a cheerful, readable style, Kelli blows away the myths and uncertainties around wine and she provides the tools you need to really appreciate it. This book is a perfect present for anyone starting to explore wine.

20% off at Martinez

A huge range of wines has now been discounted by 20% at Martinez branches in Ilkley and Bingley.

The fabulous Yalumba Cigar Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, which gets its name from the shape of Coonawarra, and not from anything to do with smoking is down from £28.95 to £23.16.

Also worth a look is the elegant Chateau L’Ermite d’Auzan Blanc 2023, made from Grenache Blanc, Roussanne and Viognier down from £13.49 to £10.79.

Martinez also has the fabulous, traditionally made Quinta da Pedra Alta 10-year-old Tawny Port, down from £32.99 to £26.39. This 20% off deal lasts until the end of November, and if you spend more than £50, free local delivery is included.

Check out the full list of wines on www.martinez.co.uk

Champagne and Two Andrews

The Star Inn at Harome will hold a Champagne lunch on Wednesday 20 November featuring a classic, Gallic 5-course menu, accompanied by 5 top brand Champagnes.

Andrew Pern will be there to talk about the food, while Andrew Firth of Firth and Co. Wine Merchant will introduce the wines.

This undoubtedly long lunch is priced at £145 per person, and if the thought of driving home afterwards is daunting, you can stay at the Cross House Lodge for £150 for two people, bed and breakfast.