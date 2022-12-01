You can devour a traditional Christmas dinner complete with gravy, Yorkshire pudding and all of your favourites at one of these restaurants in Yorkshire.

The Christmas period is stressful enough when picking out presents for your loved ones without the burden of having to cook the perfect Christmas dinner for your family. The patience of waiting for Christmas Day before digging into a delicious turkey meal is hard enough for those who don’t have to cook, let alone for the chef of the house.

With Yorkshire’s proud history of providing some of the most delicious local and regional produce and some of the best local chefs in the country, you don’t have to worry about cooking on Christmas Day. Christmas dinner in the UK usually includes roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, Yorkshire pudding, pigs in blankets, cranberry sauce or redcurrant jelly, roast potatoes, Brussel sprouts, parsnips, carrots and traditional cauliflower.

The turkey was first introduced as part of a Christmas meal in England in the 16th century and quickly became popular throughout England in the 17th century. It also used to be common to serve goose on Christmas Day, which remained the main roast until the Victorian era.

The re-opening at The Star Inn Harome. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Best places in Yorkshire that serve a Christmas dinner

Pear Tree Farm, Huntington

This carvery are providing guests with three festive menus: Festive Party, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

It has a rating of four stars on Google with 2,989 reviews.

Inside Crab and Lobster, Asenby. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Address: Monks Cross Drive, Huntington, York, YO32 9GZ.

The Festive Party Menu is available from November 23, 2022 to January 1, 2023 including Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve. The Christmas Day Menu will of course be available on December 25, 2022 while Boxing Day Menu will of course be available on December 26, 2022.

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 8am to 10pm

Outside of Crab and Lobster, Asenby. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Fridays and Saturdays: 8am to 11pm

Sundays: 8am to 10pm

Crab and Lobster Restaurant, Thirsk

Throughout the festive period Crab and Lobster will be serving a Christmas treat and will go all out with decorations.

Birchwood Farm Pub, Glasshoughton. (Pic credit: John Clifton)

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 989 reviews.

Address: Dishforth Road, Asenby, Thirsk, YO7 3QL.

Opening hours

Friday to Sunday: 8am to 11.30pm

The Star Inn, Harome

The famous restaurant has now fully reopened following its renovation and will include a delicious Christmas menu filled with favourites.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 662 reviews.

Address: Main Street, Harome, near Helmsley, YO62 5JE.

Regular opening hours

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Friday: Lunchtime bookings from 12pm to 2pm, dinner service bookings from 6pm to 8.45pm

Saturdays: Lunchtime bookings from 12pm to 2pm, dinner service bookings from 6pm to 9.15pm

Sundays: Lunchtime bookings from 12pm to 5.15pm

Christmas 2022 opening hours

Sunday, December 18: Lunch served from 12pm to 3pm/bar drinks from 12pm to 10pm

Saturday, December 24: Lunch (12pm to 3pm), dinner (4.30pm to 7pm) and bar drinks (12pm to 10pm

Sunday, December 25: Bookings only, bar drinks from 11.30am to 1.30pm and you must book in advance for lunch

Monday, December 26: Lunch is from 12pm to 3pm, dinner from 4pm to 6pm and bar drinks from 12pm to 9pm

Tuesday, December 27 (bank holiday): Lunch from 12pm to 3pm, dinner from 4pm to 6pm and bar drinks from 12pm to 9pm

Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract

A Christmas extravagant dinner menu is on the cards at this popular restaurant and hotel.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 862 reviews.

Address: The Great North Road, Wentbridge, Pontefract, WF8 3JJ.

Opening hours (Wentbridge Brasserie)

Breakfast: 7am to 10.30am Monday to Friday and from 8.30am to 10.30am on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays

Lunch: 12pm to 2.30pm Monday to Friday

Dinner: 5.30pm to 9.30pm Monday to Friday

The Brasserie is open for all day dining on Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm to 9.30pm

Opening hours (Fleur de Lys Restaurant)

Afternoon Tea: From 2pm Monday to Saturday and from 3pm on Sundays

Dinner: From 7pm to 9.30pm Wednesday to Saturday

Sunday Lunch: From 12pm to 2.30pm

Three Acres Inn & Restaurant, Huddersfield

The cosy inn will be hosting festive menus across the Christmas season with some delicious treats.

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,000 reviews.

Address: Three Acres Inn, Roydhouse, Huddersfield, HD8 8LR.

December 2022 opening hours

Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed with the exception of Tuesday, December 13 and Monday, December 26 when the inn will be open

Wednesday to Friday: 12pm to 2pm (lunch) and 6.30pm to 9.30pm (dinner)

Saturdays: 12pm to 2pm (lunch) and 5.30pm to 9.30pm (dinner)

Sundays: 12pm to 6pm

The Square & Compass, Leeds

You can either enjoy a delicious two-course meal for £25 or a three-course meal for £30 from a selection of delicacies.

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,013 reviews.

Address: Rigton Hill, North Rigton, Leeds, LS17 0DJ.

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 11am to 11pm (last food orders at 9pm)

Saturdays and Sundays: 10am to 11pm (last food orders at 9pm)

Festive holiday opening hours may differ. You will have to check the website.

Pine Marten, Harrogate

You can celebrate the excitement of the festive season at Pine Marten where you can indulge in carefully curated dishes, perfectly paired with drinks and enjoy the magical atmosphere.

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 998 reviews.

Address: Otley Road, Harrogate, HG3 1UE.

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 9am to 11pm

Sundays: 9am to 10.30pm

The Fat Badger, Harrogate

The Fat Badger will be hosting a Christmas Day lunch with some of the best festive classics.

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,531 reviews.

Address: Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NF.

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 9.30pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 10pm

Sundays: 12pm to 9pm

Tempest Arms, Elslack

Tempest Arms will be hosting Christmas events: A Christmas Jumper Day, Carol Concert and a Christmas Quiz.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,376 reviews.

Address: Elslack Lane, Elslack, Skipton, BD23 3AY.

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 11am to 11pm