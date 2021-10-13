In less than 10 hours, you can cook your own delicious Christmas pudding for the whole family to enjoy this festive period.
We have made it easier for you. Below are the ingredients and method for the classic Christmas pudding recipe.
Ingredients (for the pudding)
100g of mixed fruit candied peel (in chunky pieces)
25g almonds
Three quarters of grated nutmeg
25g of self-raising flour
100g raisins or sultanas
Two large eggs
85g of soft brown sugar
One large cooking apple - peeled, cored and grated
100g breadcrumbs
Two tablespoons of brandy, with a little extra to light the pudding
200g butter from the fridge
Ingredients (for the brandy)
125g unsalted softened butter
Zest of half an orange
Five tablespoons of icing sugar
Four tablespoons of brandy
Two thinly sliced stems of ginger
Method
Step One
Grab a large mixing bowl and blend the roughly chopped almonds, peeled, cored and chopped cooking apples, chopped candied peel and the grated nutmeg. Add the flour, brown sugar, eggs, raisins and breadcrumbs to the mixture.
Step Two
Grate a quarter of butter into the same bowl each time until the whole butter is grated. Use two buttered 1.2 litre bowls with baking paper at the bottom to put in the mixture and cover it with baking paper and aluminum foil; secure with a string.
Step Three
Stand the pudding on a trivet (a stand to protect the dining table from the heat of the dish) in a large pot of boiling water. Steam the puddings over medium-low heat in boiling water regularly until they are quite firm and set.
Step Four
Take them off the pans and leave them to cool overnight. When they are cold, remove the messy wrappings and re-wrap them in new baking parchment, foil and string. Store them in a cool, dry place until Christmas Day.
Step Five
For the brandy butter, cream the butter with orange zest and icing sugar. Slowly beat in the brandy or cognac and chopped stem ginger. Put it in a small bowl, fork the top and put it in the fridge to set.
Step Six
On Christmas Day, boil or oven steam for one hour. Unwrap and turn out. To produce a flame, warm three to four tablespoons of brandy in a small pan, pour it over the pudding to set alight.