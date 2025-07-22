Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds to give away 100 free Butter Chicken dishes– one night only

Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds is inviting diners to enjoy a complimentary taste of one of its most iconic dishes for one night only. On Thursday, July 24 from 6pm, the first 100 guests to arrive at the City Square restaurant will receive a free portion of Old Delhi Style Butter Chicken, served dine-in only.

Created by Executive Chef and Founder Vivek Singh, the dish is a signature of the Cinnamon Collection – rich, aromatic, and inspired by the vibrant flavours of India’s capital. Each of the first 100 guests will also be welcomed with a non-alcoholic drink on arrival, along with exclusive surprise extras for those early in the queue.

This special giveaway will operate on a first-come, first-served basis and is limited to dine-in customers only. The offer applies exclusively to the Old Delhi Style Butter Chicken dish; no substitutions or dietary alternatives will be available during the event.

Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds, which opened in May 2025 inside The Queens Hotel, marks the Cinnamon Collection’s first northern location. The contemporary Indian restaurant has already seen an enthusiastic reception from local diners and visitors alike.

Old Delhi Butter Chicken

Vivek Singh, Executive Chef and Founder of Cinnamon Kitchen, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the support from the Leeds community, and this giveaway is our way of saying thank you. Butter Chicken is one of our signature dishes, and we’re excited to share it with even more guests.”

Alistair Campbell, General Manager at The Queens Hotel, added: “It’s been a pleasure welcoming Cinnamon Kitchen to The Queens, and we’re thrilled to be part of this celebration with the local community.”