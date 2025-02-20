Cinnamon Kitchen partners with The Queens Hotel for Leeds launch

Cinnamon Kitchen, the renowned modern Indian restaurant led by Executive Chef and CEO Vivek Singh, is set to open its first northern outpost in Leeds this May.

The restaurant and bar is launching in partnership with The Queens Hotel in Leeds city centre. With a landmark location in City Square and direct access from Leeds Station via The Queens Hotel, the new restaurant will introduce Singh’s signature style—blending traditional Indian flavours with contemporary techniques—to a fresh audience in the heart of Yorkshire.

Vivek Singh, a well-known figure in the UK hospitality industry, has built a reputation for elevating Indian dining through his five successful restaurants, including The Cinnamon Club in Westminster. A frequent guest on television programmes such as Saturday Kitchen and MasterChef, as well as an author of multiple cookbooks, Singh is widely recognised as one of the most influential Indian chefs in the UK.

Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds will draw inspiration from historic Indian railway waiting rooms, reflecting its connection to Leeds Station and celebrating the grandeur of railway travel.

Designed by Studio Sorana, the space will feature high ceilings, Art Deco elements, and a striking mural that captures the essence of India’s diverse landscapes.

The menu will take inspiration from the 2,355-mile journey of the Himsagar Express, a train route that spans 12 Indian states, with a focus on locally sourced produce. Signature dishes will include Masala Grilled Salmon, Old Delhi Butter Chicken, and Lamb Roganjosh Shepherd’s Pie, alongside an extensive selection of chaats and plant-based options. Exclusive to the Leeds location, new dishes such as Seekh Kebab in the Hole and a Yorkshire-inspired Curd & Cardamom Tart will offer a unique fusion of regional British and Indian flavours.

A destination in its own right, the bar will serve spice-infused craft cocktails, Asian beers, lassis, and non-alcoholic coolers, making it a versatile venue for both dining and social occasions.

Vivek Singh commented, “Leeds has a thriving food scene, and we are excited to bring Cinnamon Kitchen to the North of England. The Queens Hotel provides the perfect backdrop for our concept, blending tradition and innovation in both design and cuisine. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience our distinctive approach to Indian dining.”

Proposed plans for the new Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds interior

Alistair Campbell, General Manager at The Queens Hotel, added, “Cinnamon Kitchen is a fantastic addition to The Queens and to Leeds as a whole. The combination of Vivek Singh’s expertise and the unique concept behind this restaurant will bring something truly special to the city’s culinary landscape.”

Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds will be open for lunch, High Chai (afternoon tea), and dinner.

Follow @Cinnamonkitchenleeds on social media for exclusive previews and opening updates.