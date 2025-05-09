The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The beer is basic and the food offering only stretches to Scampi Fries.

It sounds like exactly what it is - not the sort of place I usually visit or the sort of place you usually visit. But I’m still going to bestow Pub of the Week on it anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why? Well, it’s been opened by two teenage Hull lads and that is remarkable enough to be worthy of the honour.

Coast Bar in Hull

Max Hamm and Matthew Chester are not even 20, yet they’ve taken on the responsibility of a pub and all that entails.

Licences, staffing, stocking, bills, smashed glasses, rowdy punters and cleaning the bogs. All is in their young hands and fair play to them.

How many teenagers do you know would show levels of gumption anything approaching that required to open their own pub?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They don’t attempt to disguise their offering is aimed at a specific target audience.

There are Britpop posters on all the walls and matching music blaring out.

There are Jaegerbombs on offer and you could well imagine this being a space jam-packed with thirsty, lusty youngsters every weekend, bellowing out I Predict A Riot way past the bedtime of anyone sensible.

It’s going to take some doing, pulling enough of a crowd to the part of Holderness Road the pub occupies but, weirdly, I can see a way it might work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coast Bar is just close enough to the city centre to be a stop-off for East Hull drinkers on their way to or from town.

It could make a good meeting point for those on hen does or other group nights out. Success is not out of Max and Matt’s grasp, if they can garner enough attention.

I hope they make it. For every pub that opens is a blessing these days. Even if it’s not your thing and it’s not my thing, I truly hope it’s someone’s thing.

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 3/5

Drinks choice 2/5

Prices 4/5