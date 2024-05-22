Competition: win a boxful of HECK goodies ahead of National Barbecue Week

Competitions don’t come any meatier than this one and it’s all thanks to me being a wee bit cheeky to the good people at HECK – and so now you could be the lucky winner of a boxful of sausages, burgers and more.
By James Mitchinson
Published 22nd May 2024, 14:37 BST

There are five boxes to give away to five lucky readers, each containing:

  • 1 x Hey Pesto! Chicken Italia Sausage Bombs

  • 1 x Smoky Chicken Sausage Rashers

  • 1 x Smoky Pork Sausage Rashers

  • 1 x Chicken Italia Chipolatas

  • 1 x 97% Pork Sausages

  • 1 x Lamb Burgers

  • 1 x Steak & Butter Burgers

  • 1 x Simply Chicken Mince

Now comes the fun bit: details of how to enter this competition are contained in the video above. Entries should be sent to: [email protected]

Deadline for entries: Friday 31st May.

Good luck!

