Competition: win a boxful of HECK goodies ahead of National Barbecue Week
Competitions don’t come any meatier than this one and it’s all thanks to me being a wee bit cheeky to the good people at HECK – and so now you could be the lucky winner of a boxful of sausages, burgers and more.
There are five boxes to give away to five lucky readers, each containing:
1 x Hey Pesto! Chicken Italia Sausage Bombs
1 x Smoky Chicken Sausage Rashers
1 x Smoky Pork Sausage Rashers
1 x Chicken Italia Chipolatas
1 x 97% Pork Sausages
1 x Lamb Burgers
1 x Steak & Butter Burgers
1 x Simply Chicken Mince
Now comes the fun bit: details of how to enter this competition are contained in the video above. Entries should be sent to: [email protected]
Deadline for entries: Friday 31st May.
Good luck!
